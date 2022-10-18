Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Reveals New Baby Bump Photos

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting. The couple recently shared that they are awaiting a baby girl. And Summer Pardi has big plans for her little one. Check out new photos of her baby bump in her post below.

“Can’t wait for my little shopping sidekick,” she captioned the post.

The couple tried hard for this baby. In an exclusive interview with People, Jon Pardi and Summer opened up about their pregnancy journey.

“It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and down – the constant letdown month after month can be really hard on a couple,” Summer said. “After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn’t feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God’s hands, and just enjoy each other and this crazy fun life we live together. And then surprise, we’re pregnant!”

“I think stress has a huge part in it,” she continued. “You hear so many stories like ours of ‘the moment you stop trying, it’ll happen.’ But when you’re in that situation, it’s really, really hard to not try or not think about it. It’s just one of those crazy things in life that doesn’t make sense and there’s no right or wrong answer. I feel for all the couples out there who have been through this and especially those who are still in the thick of it.”

The 32-year-old knows that Jon Pardi will be a great father.

“He’s such a big kid at heart,” she said. “Always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family.”

Jon Pardi is Still on the Road

He wrapped up his ‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy’ tour with a big show at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville early in October. But Jon Pardi still has several dates. His next stop is a visit to the Grand Ole Opry on October 21. He’s in Scranton, Pa. on November 1. He’ll close out his year with a stop at the big NASCAR race in Phoenix on November 6.

He takes some time off in the winter and kicks off a run of summer festival dates at the massive Stagecoach festival in Indio, Calif. Jon Pardi has a few others lined up including that big one in Fort Laramie, Ohio on June 6. He also just announced a stop at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colo. for next August. He’ll assuredly build a headlining calendar around that. Check out everything on his calendar and get ticket information for each at his website.