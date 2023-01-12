Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Revealing Maternity Shoot

“Last Night Lonely” singer Jon Pardi and his wife Summer have spent months preparing to become first-time-parents. Jon and Summer have shared their excitement for the arrival of their yet-unborn baby girl on multiple occasions. In the last few months, they’ve posted stunning pictures from their baby shower and other celebrations. But now, Summer Pardi is celebrating her pregnancy in a brand-new way. Recently, the mama-to-be took part in an entirely nude photoshoot, with just weeks to go until she and Pardi’s daughter arrives.

The setting of the shoot is extremely intimate. Viewers see Jon Pardi’s wife inside a stone bathtub as water rains down from a golden showerhead above. The window, with shutters that open into the room, looks out onto bright green vegetation as natural sunlight shines in. The turquoise-colored candle holder on the wall completes the ethereal mood of the scene.

Summer wrote in her caption, “I will never get over how amazing this pregnancy experience has been… and how wildly magical the female body is.”

The mom-to-be’s daring photo saw tons of love from Jon Pardi fans, as well as other country music stars. RaeLynn commented, “Superhero.”

Caroline Bryan, the wife of country music megastar Luke Bryan, added, “You look mamazing!!!”

Simultaneously, Jon Pardi fans and followers of his wife spoke about their own experiences with motherhood and the joys of becoming a parent.

“It is magical,” one viewer said of motherhood. “It makes me hope women everywhere will be kind to their bodies and love them rather than work so hard to modify them. Celebrate them for what they are.”

A second follower commented, “So so beautiful[,] pregnancy is a miracle and you’ll be reminded over and over as a mother.”

Summer and Jon Pardi announced earlier last year that they would welcome their first child in February 2023.

Jon & Wife Summer Pardi Reveal the Sweet Name of Their Unborn Baby Girl

Not long after sharing their pregnancy with the public did the country music couple also reveal they had a name picked out for their daughter. Unfortunately, fans were forced to wait long months before Jon Pardi and his wife actually revealed the name they chose. Just weeks before her arrival, Summer and Jon shared their excitement about welcoming their daughter, Presley Fawn Pardi, online. And fans of the 37-year-old singer were thrilled with the name choice.

“Love the name Presley!!” one fan gushed beneath a post on Jon Pardi’s Instagram page. “She’s one lucky young lady.. Hope the stork delivers SOON..”

Another fan said, “I can’t wait to see you FALL in [love] with your angel!”

Both Jon and Summer Pardi shared their baby girl’s name in fun Instagram posts just days ago. The country music singer’s post features a reel of him and his wife done up in hot pink props, including sunglasses and a bright feather boa, as they prepare for their infant girl’s arrival.