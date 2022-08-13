Jordan Davis Opens Up About His New Single, ‘Next Thing You Know’

Jordan Davis became a country radio fixture with his recent single “What My World Spins Around.” The follow-up has arrived, and the Louisiana-bred singer is discussing “Next Thing You Know.”

The song concept actually came from the John Hughes class Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, he tells CMT.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it,” he quoted the film in the interview.

The song hones in on a moment in time between chasing a career dream and chasing a dream of having a family.

“I’ve been in Nashville for ten years now,” he said. “I’ve been touring the country, playing music for six, and it feels like I just started. It’s crazy. I never would have expected this. I moved to Music City to be a songwriter. I never really had any dreams of signing a record deal or doing what I’m doing now. It was a dream that I didn’t know I had until I got thrust into it. It spins fast. I’ve got a three-year-old daughter. It feels like she was just born. It goes by so quickly. This is kind of what that song encapsulates. I really hope somebody will listen to it and think to kind of slow down.”

He spoke of his growth since his debut. He says that he’s not the same person that wrote “Take it From Me.” But he adds that he wants to share that growth with his fans. As he evolves, he hopes that they will, too. He teased that the new collection of songs features a duet with a female artist, but he wouldn’t reveal with whom. One of his biggest songs to date was his collaboration with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt.”

Jordan Davis Has New Music Coming Soon

“That one’s actually called ‘Midnight Crisis,'” he shared with CMT. “It’s a duet with somebody and she’s one of my favorite voices in Nashville. So that was the first song that we wrote. We pushed some boundaries on it.”

He says that track will be available before the end of the year. The full record is due in February of 2023.

He’ll likely be testing out a lot of those songs on the road in the meantime. He’s at Britt Festival Pavilion in Jacksonville, Ore. on August 16. He’s mostly out West until September when he has a string of Midwest dates. He has a pair of dates at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 27 & 28. He’s on Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour later in the year. That wraps with a pair of dates at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.