Jordan Davis Revealed the ‘Crazy’ Origins of His CMA Award-Winning Hit ‘Buy Dirt’

Jordan Davis won the CMA Award for Song of the Year on Nov. 9 for his song “Buy Dirt,” and he recently revealed the origins of the song. He spoke about his brother, who co-wrote the song, and Luke Bryan, who they featured on the song. He also mentioned his thoughts about songwriting early in his career.

“I think early on [in my career] it was kind of [about] what was catchy, what was hit-y, what was uptempo,” he explained. “Songs like ‘Buy Dirt’ made me realize that writing from your heart, writing honest, that’s truly what impacts people.”

He also shared that he wants to recapture the magic that was “Buy Dirt.” Jordan Davis explained, “I wanna go write songs right now. I wanna get [‘Buy Dirt’ co-writers] Matt and Josh [Jenkins] and Jacob [Davis] and go to a cabin somewhere and try to channel what we did the day we wrote this song.”

He continued, “As special as this night is, and it truly is, being in that living room of a cabin — the second ‘Buy Dirt’ was said, and the second that melody fell out and the chorus came out — I mean, we’ve all been able to witness this song from the birth of it. To think this came out of a cabin in Murfreesboro at 9 AM after a quick Bible study, is crazy. That is just how special and unreal music is, and how grateful I am to get to wake up every day and write songs. There is no beating this. It’s crazy. This is crazy.”

Jordan Davis Explains How He Was Discovered In Nashville

Jordan Davis was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, but he was discovered while performing in Nashville, Tennessee. On The Marty Smith Podcast, Davis shared that he had support in his musical journey, but he was realistic.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it weren’t for my uncle telling me exactly what I told you,” Davis explained. “It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re gonna move to town and it’s gonna take a little bit of time.’ If you’re thinkin’ you’re gonna move to Nashville and in 4 years you’re gonna have songs on the radio and a notebook full of guys that you can write with every day, he’s like, ‘That’s not gonna happen.’”

He was realistic in his goals, but knew that bartending wasn’t going to be his forever job. He knew that music was what he wanted for the long term. Eventually, he got his big break during his third show ever. His third show was a four-song gig to play all original material, and he knocked it out of the park, scoring a record deal in Nashville. He had his big break, and the rest is history.