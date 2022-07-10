Jordan Fletcher Sends ‘Death and Taxes’ to Country Radio

You may not know Jordan Fletcher yet, but you will. Once you hear his from-the-heart songwriting and smooth vocal delivery you’ll be hooked. His latest single “Death and Taxes” dropped in June and will impact country radio on Monday, July 11th.

Let’s just be candid here. Many country music fans have been disappointed with country radio for quite some time for one reason or another. Some wish they could hear songs with lyrics that mean something. Those listeners long for songs that stir their souls and find little of that on the FM band. Other listeners just want to hear something that sounds like country music on country radio. If you’re in one – or both – of those camps, I have good news for you and that good news has a name – Jordan Fletcher.

Now, Jordan Fletcher is far from the only young up-and-comer leaning into a more traditional country sound. However, he is the latest. Fletcher brings more than country-sounding music to the table. He also brings lyrics that will hit your heart like a nine-pound hammer. Just listen to his debut radio single “Death and Taxes” below and you’ll see where I’m coming from.

An acoustic guitar backed by strings and minimal percussion creates the perfect backdrop for Jordan Fletcher’s vocal delivery. More than that, though, the lyrics will stir the emotions of those who have little ones.

Jordan Fletcher co-penned the Dave Cobb-produced track with Randy Montana and Chris LaCorte, but make no mistake, Fletcher poured his heart into this one.

Jordan Fletcher on Singing His Truth

About this debut single, Fletcher said, “It’s about advice my dad gave me that I want to pass on to my son. After we finished writing it, I knew we had the one that finished that album and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

This isn’t the only song from Jordan Fletcher’s upcoming album that comes straight from his heart. In fact, all of his songs come from his life. “All of my songs are autobiographical,” Fletcher said. “If I’m singing it, it’s got to be true. If you watched a childhood video of me on VHS, this is what you would see. I’m not making this sh*t up or shying away from what I believe. I’m telling my story.”

Jordan Fletcher has a reason for turning his true stories into songs. He wants to touch people. “When you listen to me, I hope you think, ‘This dude went through that? That makes me feel better.’ I want my music to be therapeutic. I want to give you a soundtrack to your life by giving you the soundtrack to mine.”

“Death and Taxes” and future singles from Jordan Fletcher will give country radio a dose of authenticity that many listeners feel is sorely needed. Keep your eyes and ears on Fletcher in the future, fellow Outsiders, he’s going places.