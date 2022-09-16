Josh Turner Announces Christmas Special ‘King Size Manager’ Along With 2022 Christmas Tour

Summer only just recently turned into fall, but country music star Josh Turner is already getting into the holiday spirit. This week he announced a new Christmas special coming out this year. Along with a chance to celebrate the holiday in person with him during a 2022 Christmas Tour.

Turner’s special, King Size Manger, is part of the Gaither Gospel Series. The musician will perform songs from his 2021 Christmas album of the same name. He filmed the special at The Grove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It includes collaborations with Pat McLaughlin, Rhonda Vincent, the Turner Family (featuring Turner’s wife, Jennifer, and sons Hampton, Colby, Marion, and Hawke), and more.

The special will be hosted by Turner alongside Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase. King Size Manger will be available on DVD starting October 21st. It will also air on UPtv on November 18th. Turner made the announcement in a celebratory Instagram post.

Turner captioned the post, “I’m excited to announce we have a new Christmas special and DVD coming out this holiday season. I wanted the special to feel like an extension of our Christmas tour from last year. My family came out on the road and they were a big part of The King Size Manger Tour. Jennifer played keys on numerous songs, Hampton played most of the show and Hawke, Marion and Colby were all featured on several songs. I think we were able to capture a big part of the live show. I also got to sit down with my long-time friends, Charlie Chase and Lorianne Crook, who were kind enough to host the special.”

Josh Turner Can’t Wait to Spread the Christmas Joy

Christmas is coming a little early for Josh Turner’s fans. Not only is Turner taking his Christmas music on the road this year, but he’s also releasing the album that inspired the show on vinyl for the first time. The limited release drops on September 16th.

“I was really excited that we were able to release King Size Manger on vinyl this year,” Turner said. “I’ve collected vinyl records pretty much my entire life and there is just something extra special about listening to Christmas music on a record player.”

Turner’s 2022 Christmas Tour is a limited engagement making select stops around America’s southern states. See the complete list of dates and cities below:

Dec. 2 — Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

Dec. 3 — The Villages, Fla. @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Dec. 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts

Dec. 9 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Dec. 16 — Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre

Dec. 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion