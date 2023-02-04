Josh Turner Will Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of ‘Long Black Train’ with Headlining Tour, Vinyl Release

It’s been 20 years since country music hit-maker Josh Turner dropped his album Long Black Train. To celebrate this big milestone, Turner is bringing the fan-favorite album back to music stores with a special 20th edition vinyl release. Turner is also celebrating the big anniversary with a headlining tour. During these performances, the music star will perform a variety of hits including some favorites from Long Black Train like What it Ain’t and I Had One One Time.

“Hey y’all,” Josh Turner says in a recent Instagram post.

“[When] I realized that “Long Black Train” was celebrating the big 2-0 this year, it was hard for me to believe,” Turner continues in the Instagram message.

“I hope you can join me to celebrate this cool milestone on the Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour kicking off this spring,” the singer continues.

Josh Turner’s Long Black Train Anniversary Tour Begins In The Spring, Continuing for Several Months

Josh Turner is kicking off his Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour on March 4th in Dothan, Alabama. The singer is scheduled to perform his fan-favorite hits at venues all across the country. The tour is planned to run through mid to late September. Further information on where these stops will be is expected in the coming weeks.

In May 2003, the album’s title track Long Black Train dropped, and country music lovers knew immediately the release was something special. Additionally, the anniversary vinyl edition of the album is expected to hit sales shelves on May 19th. This coincides with the single’s original 2003 release date.

“I wrote this song during my senior year at Belmont University, and I remember thinking to myself, no one is going to want to hear this old-timey gospel song,” Josh Turner relates of the 2003 hit.

“Thankfully, God placed a few folks in my life that thought differently,” the singer adds. “Here we are celebrating the 20th Anniversary of ‘Long Black Train.’”

Turner continues in his recent statement noting that he credits the song “with landing me my first publishing deal, my record deal, and my first Opry performance.”

The country music singer goes on to note that a lot of fans remember the Long Black Train title track as being the singer’s first single. However, he says that it was his second single release. Turner also notes that he was “hesitant” when his record label suggested the song for his next singer. This is because “nothing else on the radio sounded like it,” Turner explains.

“I don’t know where I’d be today without this song,” he relates. “So we named the tour for this 20th anniversary and will be celebrating all year long.”