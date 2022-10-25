Joshua Hedley Pays Tribute to Roger Miller With New ‘River in the Rain’ Music Video

Today, many people remember Roger Miller for his more humorous country songs. Tracks like “Chug-A-Lug,” “Dang Me,” and “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd” are among his most enduring hits. He was a master song crafter with a knack for putting smiles on people’s faces. However, he was far from a one-trick pony. When Miller wanted to be serious, he could. That’s what led Joshua Hedley to include “River in the Rain” on his latest album Neon Blue.

He released that single in March of this year. At that time, Joshua Hedley explained why he likes to have a cover song on his albums. He said it’s “Just sort of a homage to where I came from – playing cover songs in honky tonks.” This cover is special, though. “’River in the Rain’ is one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite writers, Roger Miller,” he said.

Joshua Hedley kept this music video in his back pocket for months after releasing the song as a single. It’s clear that he wanted to pick the perfect time to release it to the world and he nailed it. Today marks the 30-year anniversary of Roger Miller’s passing. This heartfelt rendition of “River in the Rain” is a fitting tribute to a songwriting legend.

Joshua Hedley shot the video for “River in the Rain” while recording Neon Blue at Ronnie’s Place in Nashville. In the video, we get a glimpse behind the scenes of recording the song.

Joshua Hedley on Roger Miller and “River in the Rain”

“Roger Miller is one of my all-time favorite writers,” Joshua Hedley said in a release. “A truly unmatched wit. He just looked at words differently, and he was able to use them in a way no one else ever has to construct absolute masterpieces.”

Then, he discussed what made this song stand out to him. “Specifically, I chose ‘River in the Rain’ for my latest album because I thought it showcased brilliantly the way he could take that same wit and whimsy that he put into his humorous material and apply it to serious subject matter,” Joshua Hedley said. “To me, this song is about unconditional love, and that’s what I have for the brilliance of Roger Miller – unconditional love.”

Check out Joshua Hedley’s killer rendition of the classic tune above. Then, do yourself a favor and go listen to some Roger Miller.

Humorous tracks like “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd” and “Dang Me” are sure to put a smile on your face. Then, there’s Miller’s biggest hit “King of the Road” which is an upbeat ditty about being a hobo. Don’t shy away from his more serious material though. Songs like “One Dyin’ and a Buryin’” and “Ruby (Don’t Take Your Love to Town)” will show you a different side of this iconic songwriter.