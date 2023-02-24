Justin Moore Announces New Album ‘Stray Dog’ and Releases Title Track [LISTEN]

Justin Moore revealed he will release his sixth studio album, Stray Dog, on May 5. Coinciding with the news, Justin made the album’s title track, “Stray Dogs,” available today.

In addition to the newly released title track, the eight-song album features Justin’s 2022 No. 1 single, “With a Woman You Love,” as well as his current single, “You, Me, and Whiskey,” featuring Priscilla Block. And, among other songs, Justin duets with Riley Green on the album’s opening track, “Everybody Get Along.”

Moore penned seven of the eight songs on the album with some of Nashville’s top tunesmiths, including David Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard, Randy Montana, and more.

“I think it’s a mature album,” says Justin Moore. “I think the ideas and titles are somewhat unique. Sonically, it’s exactly what my fans would expect from me. And, in no way being boastful, I think with experience I’m singing as well or better than I ever have. And hopefully we can continue to. We’ve been doing it for 15 years. Hopefully we can do it as long as we want to. But I’m just appreciative of the fans and their support over the years, and for country radio because they’ve been obviously pivotal in my career.”

‘Stray Dogs’

Justin co-wrote the album’s title track with Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, and Jeremy Stover.

“It’s really autobiographical—me personally, maybe more so me as an artist,” says Justin Moore. “I’ve kind of been the guy who’s fallen under the radar my entire career, which is totally fine with me. We go out and have X amount of hits, sell X amount of albums, and then we never get asked to be on the awards shows, which remains the case.

“Me moving back to Arkansas 12 years ago was not a popular thing, I don’t necessarily play the game the same way everyone else plays it,” added Justin. “I’ve always tried to be really honest with my fans which has not always been popular in certain areas. I’ve got to be able to go to bed at night and be proud of myself and my career. I’m a bit of an outcast. I thought that was a great metaphor—a stray dog. My producer had the idea for the song and I loved it. I hope it’s not too personal. I think once they read what I just said, they’ll totally understand.”

“‘Outcast’ is a strong word,” added Justin. “Country radio has been amazing to me from the beginning of my career and my record label’s been amazing to me. There are pockets that have been incredibly kind and gracious and giving and I couldn’t appreciate it more. I’m talking more so about awards and TV shows. ‘If he’ll take [off] the cowboy hat, we’ll put him on.’ No, George Strait wears the cowboy hat. Kiss my ass.”

Track List & Songwriters