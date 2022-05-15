Justin Moore’s Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $400K for St. Jude Hospital

Country music artist Justin Moore teed it up for charity earlier this month during his annual Saint Jude Golf Classic. The star-studded event, presented by Winrock Automotive at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, raised over $400,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital operates to advance both cures and means of prevention in pediatric catastrophic diseases, primarily through research and treatment. Executed with the vision of founder Danny Thomas in mind, St. Jude promises that no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family’s ability to pay.

Moore’s golf tournament kicked off on Sunday evening (May 1) at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock with a pre-party for supporters and players. Moore, himself, performed an acoustic set as guests enjoyed a private dinner and silent auction thereafter, Music Row reports.

The following day, Moore, alongside special guests like Joe Nichols, Chase Rice, Scott Reeves, and Prince Lorenzo De Medici, plus over 100 other golfers, hit the links at Chenal Country Club for the massive benefit tournament.

The multi-platinum hitmaker Moore recently kicked off his 12-date arena run “Country On It Tour,” with guest Granger Smith.

Justin Moore’s impressive $400k golf effort for Saint Jude precedes Darius Rucker’s own upcoming benefit

Darius Rucker returns to the historic Ryman Auditorium in a few weeks for another benefit concert after raising $400,000, himself, last summer for the childhood cancer organization. In a Twitter post back in April, Ryman Auditorium excitedly announced, “Last year, Darius Rucker and friends threw a concert at the Ryman that raised over $400,000 for St. Jude. We’re thrilled to announce that he’s coming back on June 6th!”

Last year, @dariusrucker and friends threw a concert at the Ryman that raised over $400,000 for @StJude!



We're thrilled to announce that he's coming back on June 6! Tickets on sale Friday at 10:00 am central.



🎟️: https://t.co/sNYIswiuAC

📸 : @austinfriedline pic.twitter.com/1HyHXTEqRJ — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) April 5, 2022

Rucker said he always looks forward to playing his annual St. Jude concert at the Ryman.

“I can’t wait to be back at the Ryman with all of our friends from St. Jude,” he said. “This show is always a highlight of the year for me. Because it not only raises funds for a very important cause. But it also allows me to bring together some of my best friends in Nashville. For a fun night of incredible music.”

Rucker spoke highly of the charitable org back in a 2008 interview with the Tennessean.

“You see these kids who are sick, and they are so happy to be there,” Rucker said at the time. “Because their caregivers are so loving and giving to them. And then you find out that nobody ever gets a bill. That blew me away. I was just like, ‘We’ll figure out some way to help you guys as much as I can.’”

Rucker then revealed that fellow country superstars Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley first introduced him to the folks at St. Jude.

“Dierks said he was going to St. Jude while we were in town. He invited me to go with him. And I was so moved by what we experienced,” Rucker shared. “I had heard about the important work being done at St. Jude before. But to see it with my own eyes and to meet the people living and working there every day was incredibly impactful.”