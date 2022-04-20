Justin Moore Lends Vocals to Poignant Song Spotlighting U.S. Military Suicides, ‘Miss Those Memories’

Justin Moore and award-winning tunesmith Casey Beathard have contributed both their songwriting skills and vocal talents to a new song, “Miss Those Memories.”

Nashville nonprofit CreatiVets and Big Machine Label Group recently joined forces for a campaign that spotlights the high number of suicides among U.S. veterans and active-duty military members. The campaign features a new veteran-written song that is released on the 20th of every month. The date calls attention to the “20 veterans and active-duty members that commit suicide every single day.”

Justin and Casey teamed with Marine veteran Lloyd Howard Jr. and CreatiVets’ co-founder Richard Casper to write this month’s song, “Miss Those Memories.” In addition, Casey (lead) and Justin (background) provide the vocals for the track.

‘Miss Those Memories’

Featuring lead vocals by Casey Beathard and background vocals by Justin Moore, the poignant track serves as a reminder that many veterans face a new set of battles after returning home from active service. Lyrics include, “I don’t do much looking back there at that life I left behind. The truth is I don’t remember all that hell on earth I saw. And I don’t miss those memories at all.“

“I suffered a traumatic brain injury, and the biggest factor is not being able to remember daily activities. Like whether or not I ate or brushed my teeth,” says Marine veteran Lloyd Howard Jr. “When I shared my story with Justin and Casey during our session, they took the words I was saying and turned them into these inspiring lyrics. It felt like a true collaboration. And I will never forget it.”

Creative Forces

CreatiVets is a Nashville nonprofit that provides wounded veterans—struggling with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury—opportunities to use art, music, and creative writing to heal their unseen wounds of war. Their goal is to empower veterans with tools they can use for the rest of their lives. CreatiVets hopes to enable them to see their own capacity for success in an arena outside the battlefield.

Of course, Big Machine Label Group is led by CEO/founder Scott Borchetta. BMLG boasts a stable of top-notch country artists, including Justin Moore, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and more. Big Machine Label Group contributes to CreatiVets’ operational initiatives through their Music Has Value Fund. In addition, Big Machine Music serves as the co-publisher for CreatiVets.

Moore’s Love for the Troops

Both of Justin Moore’s grandfathers were military veterans. Of course, this isn’t the first time the Arkansas native has paid tribute to our troops. He scored his eighth No. 1 single in 2019 with “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”

“My goal with ‘The Ones that Didn’t Make It Back Home’ has always been that it helps anyone who can connect with it, whether they be military, first responders, teachers or nurses, that it helps them cope through the difficult times,” said Moore to Rolling Stone Country in 2020. “Our servicemen and women make so many sacrifices so folks like you and I can do what we do for a living.”