Justin Moore Reveals the Secret to His Lasting Success in Country Music

Justin Moore burst onto the country music scene 14 years ago with “Back That Thing Up.” Over more than a decade, the Arkansas native has had a string of major hit that included “Lettin’ the Night Roll,” “‘Til My Last Day” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” His current single is “With a Woman You Love,” and he had another recent smash with “Why We Drink.” He’s maintained one of the most consistent careers in the genre over the past ten years, and he’s certain of why. He talked to Big Machine about it.

“People ask me all the time, you know, what to attribute our longevity in this industry that’s so hard to achieve that and sustain that is,” he said. “And it’s a number of things, but nobody has been a more important piece to the puzzle than our fanbase. I don’t know what to attribute their passion to from early in our career through now. I really don’t. But I’m certainly appreciative of it and thankful for it. And they’re the number one reason that we are still here. And still relevant on the radio and making music and making albums. Playing shows anytime we want to. And doing all the things we do.”

Justin Moore just teamed up with a hot, up-and-comer for a brand new track. Priscilla Block has a couple of hits with “My Bar” and “Just About Over You.” And now the duo are releasing “You, Me, and Whiskey” together. Check out the official lyric video below.

Justin Moore Releases “You, Me, and Whiskey”

Justin Moore talked more about the release of the new track with Priscilla Block.

“You read ‘You, Me, and Whiskey’ and you think spring break, hookup, whatever,” he began. “But for me, as a guy that’s been married for 15 years with four beautiful children, it’s about making time for your romantic relationship. Our children are priorities in our lives, but we also have to make ‘us’ a priority. That’s what the song represents to me, but the best thing about country music is that it can mean many different things to different people.”

This collaboration is expected to be part of Justin Moore’s sixth album. That likely won’t arrive until 2023. The track will start popping up on country radio next week.

Meanwhile, Justin Moore is busy at all types of venues across North America. Next up is a date in Mexico at Country Fest Cancun on October 22. He has a couple of weeks off after that before picking things back up Lubbock on November 5. His year ends on November 11 in Indiana Blue Gate Performing Arts Center. But he’s already lining up some dates later next year. Check out his calendar and get ticket information for each stop at his website.