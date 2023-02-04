Justin Moore Reveals Why He and His Family Support St. Jude

For more than a decade, “Til My Last Day” singer Justin Moore has poured his heart into benefits supporting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. However, early in his career, the dad of four was much more reticent about participating in the charity’s events. Today, after reflecting on his initial hesitation, he reveals why and how he and his family continues to support St. Jude’s.

Speaking with Taste of Country, Justin Moore recalled the first time he was contacted to come and visit St. Jude’s. Per the outlet, participation in the charity’s events is a “right of passage” for most country music stars. Thinking back, the 38-year-old said, “I remember being upset that I had to go do something for work because my daughter was sick.”

At the time, his oldest daughter Ella, now 13, was just about a year old. He told the outlet he got the call about the St. Jude’s benefit while she was battling a nasty cold.

Moore continued, “[I’m] thinking, ‘Man, this is so unfair.”

Aside from leaving a sick baby at home, Justin Moore also imagined the charity’s events to be somber. However, that was far from the case. When he got there, he was greeted by the hospital’s children and their parents laughing, smiling, and playing. It completely changed the singer’s perspective in a way that continues to impact him today.

“At that moment,” he revealed, “I thought, ‘Man, I am a complete butthole.”

Since then, Moore has welcomed three more children, and all of them, as well as his wife, regularly contribute to St. Jude’s. Moore said, “Because we’ve talked to them about it, we’ve started including them. We even give them little jobs to do. It’s not only me, it’s my wife as well — whether it be the St. Jude thing that we do, which she’s on the board of, or whether it be the Boys & Girls Club thing that we do, she’s heavily involved.”

Justin Moore’s Secret to Success in the Country Music Industry

Despite his enduring talent, Justin Moore is not currently one of the biggest names in country music. That said, his career definitely boasts longevity compared to other industry stars. Justin Moore initially made his mark in the genre with his 2009 hit “Back That Thing Up.” Since then, his career has blossomed. Looking back on over a decade in music, Justin Moore previously shared why he thinks his career has endured.

“People ask me all the time, you know, what to attribute our longevity in this industry [to] that’s so hard to achieve … and sustain,” Justin Moore said in a fall 2022 interview. “And it’s a number of things, but nobody has been a more important piece to the puzzle than our fanbase.”

He gushed, “I don’t know what to attribute their passion to from early in our career through now … But I’m certainly appreciative of it and thankful for it. And they’re the number one reason that we are still here.”