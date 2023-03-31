Justin Moore Teams Up with Riley Green to Set an Example with New Duet ‘Everybody Get Along’

It seems like every time you turn around, you see folks with differing opinions at one another’s throats. Nuance, common ground, and the ability to accept differing opinions all seem to be rare things these days. Today, Justin Moore and Riley Green are trying to turn it around with “Everybody Get Along.” I think it’s a song we all need to hear right now.

This is Moore’s third release from his upcoming album Stray Dog. He has also shared the title track and “You, Me, and Whiskey” with Priscilla Block. The album will also contain his previously-released chart-topper “With a Woman You Love.”

A Closer Look at Justin Moore’s New Track

Moore co-penned the song with Jeremy Stover and David Lee Murphy. It’s an up-tempo number that takes a light-hearted look at the division that is currently running rampant across the world.

In the song, Justin Moore and Riley Green take on the roles of two buddies who disagree on pretty much everything. However, they’re still able to get along. They kept things light with Moore and Green going back and forth over their preferred camo, cocktail, and NASCAR track, among other things.

Overall, it’s a fun song with a positive message and a solid way to kick the weekend off.

Moore Discusses Stray Dog

Stray Dog will hit shelves and streaming services on May 5. Justin Moore announced the album and released the title track in late February. The Arkansas native co-penned seven of the album’s eight tracks. “You Me and Whiskey” is the only outside track on the upcoming release.

“I think it’s a mature album,” Moore said in a statement. “I think the ideas and titles are somewhat unique. Sonically, it’s exactly what my fans would expect from me. And, in no way being boastful, I think with experience I’m singing as well or better than I ever have. Hopefully, we can continue to.”

At the time, Justin Moore was looking further into the future than his new album. “We’ve been doing it for 15 years. Hopefully, we can do it as long as we want to. But, I’m just appreciative of the fans and their support over the years, and for country radio, because they’ve been obviously pivotal in my career.”

Tracklist