Justin Moore’s ‘With A Woman You Love’ Becomes His 11th No. 1 Single

Justin Moore reached the top of the charts again. “With a Woman You Love” is the Arkansas native’s 11th number one single. Check out the track below.

Justin Moore took to social media to acknowledge the achievement and the team behind it.

“Thank you country radio, the fans, along with my team for our 11th #1 song! I’m damn proud to work alongside all of you. It’s something I don’t take for granted. Cheers!” he captioned the post.

The track was written by Moore, Jeremy Stover, Chase McGill and Paul DiGiovanni. It’s from his 2022 EP Lettin’ The Night Roll: Summer Songs. That collection also includes “Why We Drink,” another hit for Moore that debuted on his 2019 record Late Nights and Longnecks.

“You never know when it’s gonna be the last one, so you gotta just soak it in and appreciate all of them and be in the moment,” he told Country Now.

He’s had six full-length albums since his 2009 eponymous debut. And that writing team has been with him most of the way.

Justin Moore has spent a good bit of 2022 on the road. He hooked up with Blake Shelton for a show recently. The show was at Soaring Eagle Casino in Michigan and the two posed for a photo together. He is pretty short compared to The Voice coach.

Justin Moore on the Road in 2022

Justin Moore is still on the road for much of the year. The “Country on It” tour continues for another week or so. He’s got Granger Smith out with him for that trek. Next up is Billings, Mont. on September 15. They’ll stay in scenic Montana for another date in Butte on September 16. And they’ll wrap that tour in Spokane on September 17.

But he doesn’t stop when the tour does. He heads to Clos La Chance Winery in San Martin, Calif. on September 19. Then he’s at the Bloomsburg Fair in Pennsylvania on September 23. He mixes in everything from arena dates to club dates the rest of the way. There’s a big homecoming show for him at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, Ark. on September 30. He’s also on that big festival bill down in Riviera Maya, Mexico at Country Fest Cancun on the weekend of October 24. That bill also includes Trace Adkins, Brothers Osborne and LOCASH.

His 2022 itinerary concludes at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Ind. on November 11. But he’s already looking ahead to 2023. He’ll be at North Dakota Country Fest in July of next year. Check out all of Justin Moore’s tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.