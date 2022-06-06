Kacey Musgraves Blasts Major Airline Over ‘F—ing Awful Flight,’ Says Employee Made Her Feel ‘Unsafe’

Country music is an American art form. So, when country and Americana artists have a large enough following overseas to warrant traveling across the pond to perform, it is kind of a big deal. One could imagine it would be exhilarating for an artist to realize that their music crosses international borders and cultural divides. On June 2nd, Kacey Musgraves had the chance to play at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain. In a recent tweet, she shared some information about her international flight that may overshadow the exhilaration of playing for a massive Spanish audience.

In the tweet, Kacey Musgraves called out American Airlines for the bad behavior of her flight’s chief purser. She said that she and many other passengers on the international flight will be filing a “massive complaint.” While she did not go into detail about what happened, Musgraves did say, “He made me feel unsafe and upset to the point of crying and I witnessed another passenger he also made cry.”

Kacey Musgraves Calls Out American Airlines

In what appears to be screenshots from her phone’s notepad, Kacey Musgraves called out American Airlines. “Just ended my travels to/from my sho in Spain on the most intense and honestly f**king awful flight on [American Airlines],” she wrote.

Musgraves went on to say that she’s not usually one to complain about flights or other things on social media. She added, “I know there are way bigger things going on in the world at the moment. But, I truthfully just don’t want anyone else to have my experience.”

Kacey Musgraves went on to say that she wished she was just complaining about a broken seat. Unfortunately, her complaints are much more serious.

Instead, “It was the appalling and shockingly hostile behavior of a certain male employee (the flight’s chief purser) that I will be filing a massive complaint against along with many other passengers that were subject to his extremely overblown, unnecessary aggression and erratic behavior.”

Kacey Musgraves said that other flight attendants were also appalled by his behavior. “The female flight attendants on board vocalized their own disbelief and struggles with him as well.”

Kacey Musgraves ended her post by saying that she plans to go through proper channels to make her official complaint. But she wanted to “make it extra known that you have a liability on your hands with this man.”

American Airlines’ Response ‘Isn’t Going Well’

In the replies to Kacey Musgraves’ tweet, American Airlines’ Twitter account replied, “These comments concern us. Please send us a DM with your record locator and additional details.” Musgraves told them to check their inbox. Then, the airline replied “We checked and don’t see a DM from you. Please try sending it again. We’re eagerly waiting.”

Even the dm process isn’t going well. 😩🆘 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) June 5, 2022

After this, Musgraves replied, “Even the DM process isn’t going well.”

This exchange took place over 18 hours ago an Musgraves hasn’t shared further updates with her fans and followers at this time.