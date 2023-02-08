Kacey Musgraves Organizes Benefit Show for Nashville Family Who Lost Their Home to a Fire

Kacey Musgraves is organizing a benefit concert. The Markland Fam Jam will benefit the family of Steve and Deb Markland who recently lost their Nashville home to a fire. While the family survived, they lost nearly everything they owned to the fire. Musgraves announced the concert in a social media post ahead of her heartfelt tribute to Loretta Lynn at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“A dear friend and someone who helped generate my music career in so many ways has experienced a devastating loss,” Musgraves wrote in the post. She pointed out that the family home caught fire earlier this month. Fortunately, the family and their dog got out unharmed. Other than that the fire caused, “complete devastation.” As a result, Musgraves and a laundry list of other artists are coming together to help the Markland Family in their time of need.

About the show, Kacey Musgraves added, “Nashville is a very tight-knit community and we are coming together to sing some songs and raise some help for these wonderful people as they start to rebuild their lives. If you can’t make it in person, maybe you could snag a ticket and be there in spirit.”

The benefit show for the Markland family will feature Kacey Musgraves, The Brothers Osborne, Randy Houser, and many more.

More About the Family Kacey Musgraves Is Trying to Help

According to Music Row, Steve Markland is a 30-year veteran of the music business. He’s the current vice president of Nashville operations at Utopia Music. Markland took that position last February. Before that, he was the executive vice president of creative in the Nashville office of Downtown Music Publishing. He also held positions at Warner Chappell Music, Windswept Music Publishing, and Patrick Joseph Music.

Deb Markland co-founded Thirty Tigers with David Macias in 2002. She also worked with Arista Records Nashville, Thistle Farms, and served in marketing roles for other philanthropic organizations. Currently, she serves as a life coach, recovery coach, and marketing consultant.

Along with Kacey Musgraves’ Markland Fam Jam, there is a GoFundMe to help the family rebuild after the fire.

Markland Fam Jam Lineup and Info

Kacey Musgraves’ Markland Fam Jam takes place February 13th at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. Doors open at 6 PM and the music starts at 8. Concertgoers must be 18 or over or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Tickets, which are on sale now, are $75 each. Net proceeds from the event will go directly to the Markland family.