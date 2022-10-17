Kacey Musgraves Rocks ACL Fest, Gets a Beer on Stage From Surprising Guest: VIDEO

Country music hitmaker Kacey Musgraves rocked out on stage while headlining at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday (October 16th).

According to the DailyMail, Kacey Musgraves took to the stage to perform in a brown sheer dress with white cowboy boots. The performance at the festival marked the end of her 24-date Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour. During the show, the six-time Grammy winner received a beer on stage from a surprising guest, Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke. The encounter was caught by a festival attendee, who posted a video on Twitter.

During her performance, Kacey Musgraves is heard declaring, “Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any better or anything out there.” That was when O’Rourke headed up to the stage to give Kacey Musgraves her beer. “That really hit the spot,” the country music songstress declared.

Kacey Musgraves blasted Texas Senator Ted Cruz last weekend at the festival. She did this while performing her hit 2018 track High Horse. “Everyone knows someone who kills the buzz, every time they open up their mouth – Ted Cruz! I said what I said,” Musgraves stated on stage. She also had a few words to say to the U.S. Supreme Court about abortion rights. “F the Supreme Court, honestly. We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other … There is a light. I promise.”

Kacey Musgraves Previously Called Out Texas Lawmakers

Last spring, Kacey Musgraves spoke to PEOPLE at the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards about how her home state of Texas needs to stop targeting the LGBTQ community. She further explained that she would jump in front of a moving train for the community.

“So, to feel the love of the community in this room, I’m really honored,” Kacey Musgraves declared. “There’s so many icons and innovators here tonight. And I genuinely feel like I would not be where I am without the support and love of them.”

Kacey Musgraves then stated that it’s a really scary time for those part of the community in Texas. “It’s kind of unbelievable that we still live [in] this time where personal freedoms and preferences are under attack like that,” she explained. “I’m very proud to be a Texan, but I don’t like how the state has handled anything in that category, to be honest, and I just think that we can do better.”

Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves spoke about how she loves the support of the LGBTQ community. “One of the biggest compliments, hands down, that I’ve ever gotten in my career, was a gay country fan saying, ‘You know what, you have made me feel like I’m finally invited to a party that I’ve never been invited to,’” Musgraves said. “And that killed me in the best way possible.”