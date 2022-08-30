Kacey Musgraves Subtly Picks Side in Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Feud

Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, became locked in a heated feud online with some of the genre’s most outspoken women. Two include Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris.

Aldean originally received critical comments when she compared her childhood “tomboy phase” to someone potentially considered transgender. Since the feud began, all three women have made their views extremely clear on social media. However, now, a third country music star, Kacey Musgraves, has subtly picked a side in the feud as well.

Maren Morris has been especially outspoken about her support of the LGBTQ+ community. However, according to Fox News, Musgraves, has now shared her views.

Per the outlet, Musgraves liked a comment that clearly critiqued Brittany Aldean’s post on Instagram. In a scathing tweet, one critic commented, “When you bleach your hair, get extensions, lip fillers, veneers and implants and your future is definitely paved with tummy tucks and facelifts (an all power if that’s what you want– you do you, Boo!), but… maybe then don’t bully trans people for changing THEIR bodies?”

As stated, the tweet remains entirely separate from Kacey Musgraves’ posts. But, amid the current political climate and Brittany Aldean’s scorching post, it’s clear the “Blowin’ Smoke” singer does not approve.

Kacey Musgraves Shares Wild Encounter With Japanese Sika Deer

The Brittany Aldean/Cassadee Pope/Maren Morris feud isn’t the only uncomfortable encounter Kacey Musgraves has become involved in lately. As the feud between the three women continues to heat up, Musgraves shared photos from her trip to Nara, Japan. Photos highlight the beauty of the Buddhist temples and other architecture located there in the ancient town. However, the country music singer also seemed particularly enraptured with the local population of Sika deer.

Several of her most recent posts feature these wildly beautiful creatures. Some even show handfuls of them laying down on the town’s bridges and pathways. However, in observing this species of deer, Kacey Musgraves also shared that, because they’re so accustomed to people, one was actually bold enough to bite her on the a— when she didn’t feed it fast enough. She shared the experience on Instagram.

Speaking about the Sika deer’s significance in Nara, Musgraves began, “BigDeerEnergy in the ancient town of Nara, Japan. These Sika deer have gathered here and overtaken this sacred Buddhist town for centuries.”

Less seriously, she added, “The Buddhists and townspeople considered them to be ‘messengers of the gods’ so they let them hang around. For being ‘holy’ spirits they were actually kinda f—ing aggressive because they were fiending over the deer crackers that are sold around the temple. One actually bit me on the a–.”

So much for Kacey Musgraves’ spiritually enriching experience.