Kacey Musgraves to Tribute Loretta Lynn During Sunday’s Grammy Awards

This weekend means lots of great music as CBS brings us the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The annual music awards event is airing live on Sunday, February 5 with several of our favorite music superstars set to perform. Among these performances is a touching tribute to country music queen Loretta Lynn performed by Kacey Musgraves.

CBS confirmed this performance early this week per a report from CMT. The reports note that Musgraves will be tributing Loretta Lynn with a performance of the Coal Miner’s Daughter during the Grammys’ traditional in-memoriam segment Sunday evening.

Kacey Musgraves performed with Loretta Lynn during the 2014 CMA Awards. The star later said that she felt a connection to Loretta Lynn’s “sassiness the most.” Musgraves added that she was inspired by Lynn’s “ability to look around and observe life around her.”

“She infuses humor and sarcasm, which I always appreciate,” Musgraves said of the late singer. “And I also relate to Loretta’s love of rhinestones.”

Kacey Musgraves Names Loretta Lynn As One Of Her Biggest Influences

According to the CMT report, Kacey Musgraves named Loretta Lynn as one of the biggest influences in her career. Along with another country music legend, Dolly Parton, the singer says.

“Not just because of their remarkable appearances but because of the substance that they infused into their songs,” Musgraves said of the iconic singers while backstage at the 2019 ACM Awards, CMT reports.

“I don’t take that lightly that they paved the pathway for me,” Musgraves adds of Lynn and Parton.

“I grew up singing all their songs,” the singer continues of the country music icons. “They’re ingrained in my brain. It’s really important to me.”

The Late Christine McVie Will Be Honored During Sunday Night’s Grammy’s As Well

In addition to Musgraves’s tribute to Loretta Lynn, the late singer, Christine McVie will be honored by some big names in music. The singer and former member of the iconic group Fleetwood Mac passed away late last year after a short illness.

The stars performing this tribute are Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt who will perform a version of McVie’s memorable ballad Songbird.

The 65th Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS live Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. eastern standard time, and 7 p.m. Central time. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah is set to host the annual awards this weekend. The 65th annual Grammy Awards will also be streaming live and on-demand via Paramount +.