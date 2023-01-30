Kane Brown Cancels Final Two Dates on European Tour Due to Illness

On Monday (January 30th), country music hitmaker Kane Brown took to his Instagram account to confirm that he had to cancel the final show of his European tour due to illness.

In his Instagram Stories, Brown confirmed that his doctors told him he couldn’t perform in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday (January 31st). “Stockholm – Unfortunately we have to cancel tomorrow night’s show,” Brown wrote. “I have been very sick over the past few days and the doctors have said I will not be able to perform tomorrow. I’m upset I won’t be able to see you guys and play for you.”

Kane Brown also stated that tickets for the event will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase. “Hopefully we’ll be back soon and will make it up to you,” he wrote to his Stockholm fans.

The cancellation in Stockholm is reportedly the second of the country music star’s European leg. Brown was forced to cancel his show at Berlin’s Verti Music Hall. He wrote on Sunday (January 29th), “Hey Berlin – I’m so sorry to do this at such late notice but unfortunately, we have to cancel tonight’s show. I’ve been sick the last few days and have tried to power through. After seeing 2 doctors, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel.”

Along with posting the news about the Berlin cancellation, Kane shared a snapshot of him and his wife Katelyn, and wrote, “I just wanna be home with you and the babies.” To which Katelyn replied she and the kids could be taking care of him while he’s sick. “Can’t wait for you to be back home,” she added with a heart emoji.

Kane Brown Reveals He Auditioned for ‘A Lot of TV Shows’ Before His Rise to Fame

While speaking to Smooth Radio last week, Kane Brown spoke about his life before becoming a country music star. He spoke about even auditioning for “a lot” of TV shows prior to fame.

“Part of me was hoping that, you know, I was going to go viral and all this stuff,” Brown explained about his early career days. He then said he even spent a year putting out covers. Eventually, he managed to go viral and thought maybe he could do something with his new popularity.

“I never thought a record deal would come out of it,” Kane admitted. “But I was like, maybe I can start writing my music and people will buy it and I can get money from iTunes. And that’s what happened for the first two years or so now. It’s way past my expectations.”

While discussing his chance on X Factor, Kane stated that he made the decision to not appear on the show. He based his decision on following his gut. Although he said no, Brown said he was supposed to appear on the show with the group, Restless Road.

Despite not appearing on the show with Restless Road, Kane shared he saw the group appear on Twitter a few years ago. The group ended up signing with his record label and has been on tour with him. Kane described Restless Road as being great and super talented. “They have great songs, and we’re just trying to break them next.”