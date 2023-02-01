Kane Brown Brings Fan Onstage for ‘Thank God’ Duet and She Absolutely Crushes It

You know those musical moments that just give you chills because they are so good? Well, Kane Brown delivered one of these unforgettable performances when the country music hitmaker pulled a talented fan onto the stage to join him in singing his latest hit Thank God.

The Thank God duet is one that Kane Brown sings with his wife, Katelyn in the original recording. However, she wasn’t present to sing her part during the final few dates of her husband’s European tour performances. This is where Mariella Meyer steps in!

No Katelyn Brown? No Problem!

According to a report from Taste of Country, 25-year-old Mariella Meyer attended Kane Brown’s Munich Germany show and she brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him in the duet during his Munich performance. Of course, Meyer hoped the singer would see the poster. However, she really had no idea how much the message she was holding would change her life!

Take a look at Mariella’s incredible duet performance with the country music star. She is incredible from the first note, looking at ease as she nails the duet with Brown.

“Thank God for @kanebrown and a night I’ll never forget!” Mariella writes in an Instagram post featuring a video of the impressive duet performance.

“Also thank you so much @katelynbrown for letting me take your spot tonight,” the fan gushes in her post. “What a way to start off 2023.”

Kane Brown Helped The Talented Fan Realize A Long-Held Dream

According to Taste of Country, Mariella has long “dreamed of being a professional singer/artist.” However, the report notes, she hasn’t been sure where to start. This, the country music fan says, is why she went on to earn her degree in marketing in order to work for a music label. The goal, she says is to “find out what it takes to make my dreams come true.”

It was Mariella’s family in the States that introduced the music lover to the country music genre…where she eventually discovered her love for Kane Brown’s music. Mariella says that her favorite song by Brown is Heaven.

As it turns out, Mariella was very much in the right place at the right time when she attended the Munich, Germany show. This concert would end up being the final performance on Brown’s international tour. Illness led to the singer canceling his concert dates in Berlin and Stockholm. Kane Brown’s next scheduled performance is slated for February 11 when he plays Super Bowl Fest in Pheonix.