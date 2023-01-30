Kane Brown Forced to Cancel Berlin Concert, Posts Heartfelt Message

Country music artist Kane Brown has been ill in recent days and it caught up to him in canceling his concert in Berlin, Germany. The cancellation came about after Brown had to make a “difficult decision” in not going forward with his Sunday night, January 29, concert.

Brown went over to Instagram stories where he shared the news. He was supposed to play at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, DE. “Hey Berlin – I’m so sorry to do this at such late notice but unfortunately we have to cancel tonight’s show,” Brown wrote. “I’ve been sick the last few days and have tried to power through. After seeing 2 doctors we had to make the difficult decision to cancel.”

Kane Brown Said He Hopes To ‘Make It Up To Y’all’ After Cancellation

Brown also said that “refunds will be processed automatically from your original point of purchase”. He did vow to come back to Berlin. “I hope to be back soon and make it up to y’all. I love you guys and am so sad I can’t play for you tonight,” Brown said.

Hours later, Brown headed over to Twitter where he elaborated further about his sickness. “Man When sickness brings you to tears like wtf,” Brown wrote, Country Now reports.

Brown is currently finishing out international dates for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour. It started on September 17 in Melbourne, Australia, at Margaret Court Arena. The trip has featured special guests Restless Road, Jessie James Decker, Blanco Brown, and Chris Lane on select dates. It is expected to wrap up on Tuesday, January 31, at SE Berns in Stockholm.

Brown Starts Up United States Leg Of His Tour In March

This international trip marked Brown’s first time touring in Australia and New Zealand. That goes along with a return to Canada and Europe. But Brown will be starting his United States leg of the tour in March. On it, there will be special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, and LOCASH on select dates. It kicks off in Grand Rapids, Mich., on March 16, and will visit 23 cities throughout the United States. But the tour wraps up in Greenwood Village, Colo., at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 10.

While we are on the topic of touring, Brown has some thoughts about being away from his family while on the road. “So, I have two daughters, Kingsley Rose Brown, she’s two, and Kodi Jane,” Brown said in an interview with Good Morning America. “It’s super rough being away from the family. I think two days, for me, is kinda like my breaking point. I was gone to Australia and New Zealand for sixteen days.”