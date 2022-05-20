Kane Brown Named Grand Marshal of Nashville’s Ally 400 NASCAR Race

Are y’all ready? You better be. Kane Brown is coming to Nashville to be the Grand Marshal of the NASCAR Ally 400 race. Nashville Superspeedway has had some great races over the years. This one, as an event, is already shaping up to be a good one. June 24-26 will be a hell of a lot of fun for those in Music City.

This year, Nashville is going to be roaring. It won’t just be the engines on the track though. If Brown is going to be in the building, you have to think that a small performance might be planned. Of course, there might be another musical act entirely. NASCAR races are never just races if you are at the track.

“Another day, another announcement,” the Instagram page for the track posted. “Sometimes it be like that.” A little play on Brown’s own lyrics. Check out the rest of the post below.

Of course, getting a name like Kane Brown to Nashville wasn’t too hard for NASCAR I’m sure. Don’t they just keep all those country singers in a condo down on Broadway somewhere? Joking aside, the Georgia native knows a thing or two about Tennessee. Growing up near Chattanooga, TN, Brown is a great choice for this race.

We can’t wait to welcome Kane Brown to Nashville Superspeedway next month as part of our celebration around the Ally 400,” Erik Moses, president of the Superspeedway said in a statement. “As Middle Tennessee’s home for NASCAR racing and entertainment, we are thrilled to be able to host America’s top drivers and top entertainers at the same time! We look forward to ensuring that Kane experiences the best that #NASHCAR has to offer this June!”

Kane Brown, Nashville, NASCAR – Oh My!

When NASCAR comes to Music City, it’s a big party… well an even bigger party than usual. The city usually has the drivers do some burnouts on Broadway and some other cool events leading up to the big race on Sunday. Last year, at the inaugural Ally 400, Luke Combs joined as Grand Marshal.

However, Kane Brown is going to have Nashville rocking during this NASCAR weekend. It’s over a month away, but it should be a race that fans are looking forward to. If you can find yourself in town for that weekend, you should do it. Because there aren’t many more events like NASCAR in Music City.

Brown is going to be a great Grand Marshal. Fans should be hyped up with him giving the orders to start the engines. June 24-26 is going to be rocking. Some great second half of the season action on the track. Surely some great performances. And, a great Grand Marshal in Kane Brown.