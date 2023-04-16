Kane Brown Hit in the Groin By Boot During Recent Performance

Country music hitmaker Kane Brown experienced an unfortunate mishap while on stage performing at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas last week.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While performing his 2019 hit One Thing Right, an object went flying onto the stage and hit Brown in the groin. It turns out the object was a boot. After being hit, the country music star dropped to the ground. After the song was over, Brown declared, “Gol-ly! Hit me with the heel! I felt that!” He then asked if the boot was expensive.

The entire moment was caught on video and posted on TikTok. TMZ reports that after the situation on stage, Kane Brown signed the boot and handed it to someone in the audience.

Brown is currently on his 2023 tour. Among future tour stops include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, San Jose, California, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will be appearing at Stagecoach 2023 at the end of April.

The incident on stage comes just a few months after Brown hit a fan while golfing. While taking a swing in front of a crowd. “That sounded like it hit somebody!” Brown declared. It turns out, the ball did hit someone. Luckily, it was a fan, who seemed not even remotely upset about getting hit in the side by Brown’s golf ball.

Kane Brown caught up with the fan and took a picture with them. He also captured the entire ordeal on video and posted it on Instagram. Justifying his terrible golf skills, Brown wrote in the post’s caption, “To be fair this was only my 9th time playing golf, AND I told everyone move.”

Kane Brown Says He’s Writing ‘Darker’ Music About Mental Health & Past Trauma

During a February 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Kane Brown opened up about the music he’s currently working on. The country music said he’s focused on writing “darker” music about mental health as well as his past traumas.

“Recently, I’ve been writing a lot of music. I actually wrote three the other day,” he explained. “I’m super excited about this new music, so I’m just going to keep writing. We have the No. 1 song right now, me and my wife, so I gotta get something else pretty soon.”

Kane Brown spoke about one of his new songs, called Learning. He said he went a little more in-depth about what he went through in the past. “I’m really excited about the music that we’re writing right now.”

Brown previously spoke about his struggles with depression and anxiety over the years. “I’ve always been pretty open about that stuff,” the singer and songwriter noted. “And the longer I’m in the business, I just get more and more comfortable [talking about it].”

Brown went on to add that with a lot of music artists talking about mental health struggles, he feels it’s easier for him to talk about it as well.