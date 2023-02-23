Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini Slated to Co-Host This Year’s CMT Music Awards

This year’s CMT Music Awards show is just around the corner. Currently, we don’t know the lineup of performers or the nominees. However, we do know who will host. For the second year in a row, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will share hosting duties.

This year, the CMT Music Awards are moving away from Nashville. The show will air live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. This marks the first live broadcast from the new Austin-based venue. The show will air on CBS starting at 8 PM Eastern on Sunday, April 2nd. Additionally, it will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

This year will be Kelsea Ballerini’s third consecutive year to host the entirely fan-voted awards show. It will be Kane Brown’s fourth time handling hosting duties at the CMT Music Awards.

“Kane Brown is a genre-defying force and an electric live performer who continues to break barriers and smash records. He and Kelsea are both seasoned pros and an unstoppable duo with mega charisma, star power, and global appeal to match,” CMT Music Awards producers said in a statement. “We couldn’t pick a more dynamic pair to helm our show’s first-ever move to Austin in what is sure to be one of our most memorable yet – and can’t wait for him and Katelyn to, together, share the stage for what will be an unforgettable, world-premiere performance,” they added.

This Year’s CMT Music Awards Will Be Huge for Kane Brown

Kane Brown won’t just be co-hosting the CMT Awards this year. He’ll also be performing during the broadcast. He and his wife Katelyn will sing their chart-topping duet “Thank God” during the broadcast. Music Row notes that the song made them the second married couple in history to top both the Billboard and Aircheck charts simultaneously. The track currently has more than 210 million streams.

A few days after the CMT Music Awards, Kane Brown will make his acting debut on the CBS drama Fire Country. In his first role, Brown will play Robin, a train-hopping outlaw on the run with a heart of gold. The role will see him helping injured people at the scene of a crash.

Max Thieriot, star and creator of Fire Country spoke about Brown in a statement. “As soon as Kane stepped onto set it felt like he had been part of the Fire Country family from the beginning. I was really blown away by how natural and honest he is in each scene. To top it off, he’s just a wonderful person –kind, excited to learn, and fun to be around. Dude is the real deal,” he said.

That episode of Fire Country will air on CBS and be available on Paramount+ on April 7th, just days after he wows the CMT Music Awards Audience.