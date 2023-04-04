Kane Brown Opens Up About His Acting Debut in ‘Fire Country’

This Friday country superstar Kane Brown will be jumping onto the small screen with his first-ever acting role in the drama series Fire Country. Kane recently spoke fervently of his ambition to act and finally achieved this dream in the new drama.

“They wrote a script specifically for me to jump on the show,” Brown told The Hollywood Reporter. “Acting’s something I’ve always wanted to do. So it was cool to be a part of [this] for my first time, especially the character. He’s so laid back and trying to stay out of the spotlight, which I felt like was kind of perfect for me. It was the perfect start of my acting career.”

Kane Brown takes the role of Robin, an unknown drifter who comes to aid those injured in a devastating train wreck. In Fire Country, Max Thieriot portrays Bode Donovan—a convict in a program to combat wildfires for the chance of receiving an expedited prison sentence. Brown expressed that he cherished the conversations about their series and collaborating with Thieriot, who is an avid aficionado of country music.

“I didn’t know what to expect until I was [on set],” Brown explained. “And once I got there, it was Max and all them — they were so family-oriented and made me feel welcome. They were saying that I was a natural at it.” He continued, “It felt good. I wish I could go back and do it again. So at least in my next role, if I get one, I’ll be a little bit more experienced. And that’s what everything is — music, acting, whatever — the more experience, the better you get.”

Kane Brown wanted to act before he knew he wanted to pursue music

For some time, Kane Brown has been longing to pursue a career in acting. “It’s weird because I never really knew that I wanted to do music,” Brown recalled. “And acting was like, ‘It would be cool.’ And I used to go for those little things you could sign up for online. The castings for extras. I tried to do those a couple times, and I never got picked. They just go off looks and stuff, and I never made it. “I’ve been wanting to do acting longer than music.”

Showcasing Brown’s “Riot” in a series promotion mere weeks ago, the show will feature his collaboration with Blake Shelton – “Different Man” – during the episode in which he appears. Both tracks are on his album Different Man, which was released back in September.

In 2016, Brown signed to a major record label and since then has launched twelve Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart – with three of them reaching the number one mark – namely “What Ifs”, “Lose It” and “One Thing Right.” He won several awards at the American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards as well as CMT Music Awards. Currently, he is touring with his Drunk or Dreaming Tour.