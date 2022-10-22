Kane Brown Recalls ‘Crazy’ Punishments, Getting ‘Beat a Lot’ by His Stepdad

Kane Brown aspired to be a great father from a young age, partially due to some role models he had in his own life. After only 6 years in the country music scene, Brown has gone from being an opening act to a headliner. Most recently, he just concluded his Blessed and Free tour where he played at every NBA arena across the nation.

Even though he has found success, Brown remains humble. He was raised close to the Tennessee-Georgia border. He says that music assisted him in getting away from problems he experienced during his childhood.”Had to grow up a lot faster than a normal person… Just, you know, moving around a lot. And then no father figure. Child abuse,” Brown told CBS News.

Brown revealed he was beaten by his caretakers when he was younger. He went into great detail about one incident in particular where he said one of his stepdads shaved his head forcefully. “One of my stepdads for my punishment shaved my head bald and put aftershave on me. Made me, like, physically eat half a bar of soap, not just bite into it. I had to physically eat it and swallow it. So all kinds of crazy things,” he recalled.

When it comes to his young family, Kane Brown knows he’ll aspire to be a good dad. “I just always wanted to give [my kids] the life that I never had,” Brown said.

Kane Brown believes his actions speak for themself

Brown experienced racism for the first time when he was in middle school. “It was, like, my first, like, actual girlfriend. You know, we were on the bus. And she was about to get dropped off and then she was, like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore.’ And I was, like, ‘What do you mean?’ And she was, like, ‘My dad said you’re Black,'” Brown remembered.

Brown has always remembered moments like that. But when it comes to being a Black country artist, he believes his talent should speak for itself and be the only determining factor in success. “I shouldn’t have to say anything, you know? I’m up there in front of everybody as a Black artist. I’m selling out arenas,” Brown explained. “Right there should tell you that, you know country music’s getting better. And people should be opening up.”

Brown’s newest release is one of the most intimate ones he has put out there. “Thank God” is a duet with his wife, Katelyn Brown. The pair met and hit it off because of their shared passion for music.

Brown stated that his wife was anxious about singing the song, but he knew immediately that it would be a success. Katelyn said that they had wanted to do a duet for six years, but felt that now was the right time so they could show their two daughters, 10-month-old Kodi Jane and two-year-old Kingsley Rose.

“It’s so different than before. We didn’t have kids. I was, like, ‘How cool for our daughters to one day listen to mom and dad?” Katelyn explained.