Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO

Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.

“First teaser (Thank God) with my wife Katelyn Brown. So excited. Releasing Friday with my album different man,” he captioned the post.

Katelyn Brown was also featured on the cover art for Kane Brown’s track “Worship You.” That one is not included on the new album. Kane and Katelyn have been married since 2018 and they have two children. There are a pair of tracks dedicated to Brown’s home state on the record. “Bury Me in Georgia” starts it off and “Dear Georgia” closes it.

Kane Brown Breaks Down Genre Walls

In August, Kane Brown became the first male country artist in history to perform at the MTV VMA Awards. He performed “Grand” from the new album. He was the only country artist to receive a nomination at the VMAs in 2021, earning it for the category of “Video for Good” for his “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Brown spoke about representing country music with Connect Savannah.

I love being able to represent country music,” he said. “And am just motivated by whatever fuels you creatively as well. It’s always a new way to experiment that way any time you work with any artist from any genre. I loved collaborating with Chris Young for our single ‘Famous Friend’ and I loved getting to work with blackbear for my song ‘Memory.'”

“Drunk or Dreaming” is another track on the forthcoming release. It’s also the name of his support tour. Dates for the 2023 trek were announced last week. He’ll have Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH along for support. It kicks off on March 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena. There’s a big Nashville date at Bridgestone Arena on March 31. The tour extends until June 10 when it wraps in Denver at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater.

Before he makes the United States trek, he has a handful of international dates. He’s in Australia in September, Canada in December and he heads to Europe just after the beginning of the year. To see all of Kane Brown’s tour dates and to get ticket information for each, visit his website.