Kane Brown Set To Perform as Part of Super Bowl Festivities

The gigantic, multi-day Super Bowl party will feature some country flavor thanks to Kane Brown. And you don’t even need a game ticket to see the country music star.

Brown is part of the three-day Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest happening at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. He performs on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Super Bowl is the next day at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb.

The festival kicks off on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, with rock group Paramore headlining opening night. The Dave Matthews Band is the Friday feature. And then Kane Brown performs Saturday along with Imagine Dragons.

This is the fourth year for the festival. So far, Brown is the only country star involved, although the festival said there will be surprise guests. In previous years, country stars Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay have been part of the festival lineup.

It makes all kind of sense for Kane Brown to be part of the festival. He’s a huge sports fan. And he already was a unique part of Amazon’s NFL Thursday Night Football broadcast this season. Brown played a concert Nov. 10 in Los Angeles after the Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers game. Coincidentally, Brown’s favorite NFL team is the Panthers. Amazon also featured Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion in the post-game concerts that fans can stream.

“For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football — the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video,” said Kirdis Postelle, the global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music.

Brown also was the featured performer on Thanksgiving, 2020, during halftime of the Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys game. Because of COVID restrictions, Brown had to pre-tape the performance at AT&T Stadium. But his Super Bowl pre-game appearance will be very much live.

Plus, in 2021, Brown also did a tour where he scheduled 29 stops at NBA arenas. As we said, he’s an avid sports fan. Brown also was a multi-sport star at Chattanooga High School. He thought he was good enough for a college scholarship.

“Me and my mom thought I’d be an athlete,” Brown told PEOPLE back in 2018 when he was emerging as a top star on the country music scene. “I played sports since I was 3. I was the quarterback of the football team; I was captain of the basketball team; I was a pitcher in baseball. (And) I was always one of the best players on the team.”

He’s currently gearing up for his “Drunk or Dreaming” concert tour. It starts on Dec. 1 in Ottawa, Canada and extends through next summer. Special guests include Darius Rucker and Gabby Barrett.