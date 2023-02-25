Kane Brown Set to Make Acting Debut in CBS’ ‘Fire Country’

Prepare to get hot around the collar. Kane Brown is set to make his acting debut in the CBS series Fire Country. As reported by Billboard, Brown will make an appearance as Robin on April 7th’s episode of the drama tv series. Robin is a renegade fugitive who aids wounded passengers in wake of an accident involving a train collision. CBS’s Fire Country is an intense drama that follows a squad of convicted prisoners and top firefighters who join forces to put out some of California’s most catastrophic fires.

A picture was recently shared on Fire Country‘s Instagram featuring Brown and actor Max Thieriot, famously known for his role in CBS’ SEAL Team from 2017 to 2022. Brown wears an army green jacket and boasts battle-scarred knuckles, portraying the perfect picture of a rugged outdoorsman. It’s likely he got into some trouble or risked his own safety for others – or both! After all, this show is known for its extreme stunts.

Kane Brown’s acting gig sheds light on a recent Instagram gaffe

Brown’s latest acting involvement may bring some insight to his supporters who were still unclear about the strange, bloody photo he posted on Instagram at the beginning of February. Last Thursday (Feb. 16), in the wee hours of the morning, Brown shared a shocking image. It appeared to be an immense and severe burn injury on his left hand. “Worst pain ever!!!!!!!!”, he captioned the graphic image.

Admirers quickly filled the singer’s remarks section, offering sympathy and inquiring about his injury. Some even questioned if he had recently removed a tattoo on the back of his left hand through laser removal. The speculation was abuzz with fans eager to discover what happened. Eventually, Kane revealed that the image was from an acting gig in the comments. However, the concern was so strong that Brown took down the post altogether.

CBS recognized the success of Fire Country by renewing it for a second season last month. It’s no wonder why. Since its October premiere, the show has averaged 8 million viewers. It is currently the most popular new broadcast series this season, according to The Wrap.

Meanwhile, for a third consecutive year, Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will again be hosting the CMT Music Awards on April 2. The show is set to take place at 8 p.m ET/PT in Austin’s Moody Center of the University of Texas – marking it as the city’s first major televised awards ceremony.

Not only will Brown be co-hosting the award show, but he and his wife Katelyn Brown are also set to debut their multiweek No. 1 hit single “Thank God” during the broadcast! With over 210 million streams, they have become just the second married couple in country music history to achieve a No. 1 on both Billboard and Aircheck charts.