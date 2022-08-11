kane-brown-to-make-history-as-first-male-country-artist-to-perform-on-2022-vmas

Kane Brown is set to make history! The “Heaven” hitmaker will be the first male country music artist to perform at the Video Music Awards (VMAs).

According to MTV, Kane Brown will be making an “epic” VMA debut. He will perform the first-time TV performance of his single “Grand.” The VMA organizers also shared the big news on Instagram. “So excited, Kane Brown is making his VMAs debut. Don’t miss his GRAND performance – Sunday, August 28 at 8p.”

MTV further revealed that in 2021 Kane Brown was the only country music artist to receive a nomination. He received the “Video for Good” nomination for his single “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Furthermore, this will be the fourth year in a row that Toyota joins forces with MTV for the VMAs. Also speaking about Brown’s upcoming VMA debut, Jessamine Merrill, General Manager of Media and Digital Engagement at Toyota Motor North America, stated, “Toyota joins forces with the MTV VMAs for the fourth year in a row to bring a show-stopping remote performance to the Toyota Stage. This exclusive collaboration showcases the all-new Corolla Cross and a first-ever mixed reality technology, in partnership with The Famous Group, creating an added performance element to Kane Brown’s exciting VMAs debut.”

Along with Brown, others performing at the 2022 VMAs are Nicki Minaj, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco.

Kane Brown Says He Loves Being Able to Represent Country Music

While speaking with Connect Savannah, Kane Brown opened up about why he is so drawn to country music.

“I love being able to represent country music,” Kane Brown stated. “And am just motivated by whatever fuels you creatively as well. It’s always a new way to experiment that way any time you work with any artist from any genre. I loved collaborating with Chris Young for our single ‘Famous Friend’ and I loved getting to work with blackbear for my song ‘Memory.’”

Kane Brown also continued to speak about the importance of country music. “Country has always been about storytelling and the writing. And those are just my stories. I think a lot of people identify with my story and are surprised by it, but also relate to portions of it.”

When asked how he goes about selecting artists he wants on his songs, Brown admits there isn’t one set way. “With Marshmello, we connected after the American Music Awards. With John Legend we connected while on set on ‘The Voice’ when I was a mentor and musical guest and we decided to write together. I’ve always been a big fan of Camilla and Khalid and with Becky G, that was great to just add that whole other level creatively with our song.”