Kane Brown Unveils His Own Limited-Edition Cereal

Kane Brown wants to be a part of your balanced breakfast. The “Like I Love Country Music” singer is released a new limited edition breakfast cereal through a partnership with Kroger. “Kane Krunch” is a chocolatey rice cereal that will be available at Kroger stores in the Nashville and Knoxville area, which is near his hometown. It’ll cost you $3.99 a box.

A portion of the proceeds from each box will Kane Brown’s charitable acts. Among those are support for United States troops, youth programs and affordable housing services. You can find out if it’s available at the store near you by visiting the Kroger website.

Kane Brown dropped his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9. The title track is a duet with Blake Shelton. But that isn’t the only collaboration that he has on the new album. “Thank God” is the latest single, and it’s a duet with his wife, Katelyn Brown. There are plenty of tracks that you’ll recognize in this collection, too. “Like I Love Country Music” is included, so is “One Mississippi.” The album also features previously released singles like “Whiskey Sour” and “Grand.” It’s 17 tracks in all, which is another trend happening across country music these days. Folks have really been packing a lot into “full-length” releases. Mitchell Tenpenny just dropped a 20-track album himself. It follows his 2019 album Experiment Extended.

Kane Brown has developed an unlikely friendship with Randy Travis over the past few years. Travis doesn’t make too many public appearances these days, but he’s always ready to join Brown on stage. The duo performed “Three Wooden Crosses” together at a recent tour stop.

Kane Brown on the Road

Kane Brown just wrapped up a run in New Zealand and Australia. He’ll stay worldwide for a little while, but not before returning to the States for one very special show.

The Kane Brown Charity Concert is in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 28. He’ll take November off before heading to Canada. He has ten dates in the Great White North throughout the month, hitting most corners of the country. That run kicks off in Ottawa on December 1. It ends in Edmonton on December 18.

Then in the new year, he’ll head to Europe. He kicks off that run in Glasgow on January 17. He’ll hit cities in the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden among others. But fear not, new United States dates are on the itinerary in 2023. The United States tour kicks off at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on March 16. His full-blown arena tour rolls through July. It hits his actual hometown in Knoxville on March 30. And it’s at his adopted hometown of Nashville the next night at Bridgestone Arena. The headlining run ends in May, but his festival dates take him into the summer. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.