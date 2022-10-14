Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Celebrate Anniversary With Date Night at CMT Artists of the Year

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn shared a great moment to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. The dynamic duo attended the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn. Kane Brown was among the honorees at the event as one of the people that dominated country music over the past year. Check out his post from the event below.

“Happy anniversary and Thank God I found you. the best mama to our girls and wifey I could ask for,” he captioned the post.

Katelyn Brown joined her husband for his track “Thank God” from his latest album, Different Man. That’s the song referenced in his post, and she’s fantastic. It’s past time that Katelyn Brown releases an album of her own.

The artists that will be honored alongside Kane Brown at the event are Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes. Alan Jackson will be presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award, while Lainey Wilson will be presented the Breakout Artist of the Year Award. The ceremony airs on CMT on Friday, October 14 at 8 p.m. CT. It re-airs immediately after the first showing. And it’ll also be on Sunday night.

Different Man peaked at number five on the Billboard 200. It hit number two on the Top Country Albums chart. It also reached number six in Canada. The 17-track collection includes a few songs that Kane Brown released earlier. “One Mississippi,” “Like I Love Country Music” and “Whiskey Sour” are all there. So are “Grand” and “Leave You Alone.”

Kane Brown Hits the Road to Support ‘Different Man’

In 2023, Kane Brown will bring the big tour stateside. He’ll sneak a few random dates in before the new year, including his own Charity Concert on October 28 in Cincinnati. He’ll also swing through Atlanta for New Country Close-Up on November 1. Then he’s off to Canada for a string of dates that take him through December. He wraps that run on December 18 in Edmonton.

He heads to Europe in January. The first of those dates is in Glasgow on January 17. The full United States trek begins in Grand Rapids, Mich. on March 16 at Van Andel Arena. He’ll play arenas across the States for much of the spring. He has a big one in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on March 31. That trek ends in Billings, Mont. on May 20. But he’s also looking ahead to next summer with several festival dates lined up. He’ll co-headline WE Fest in Minnesota next August alongside Morgan Wallen. Check out everything on Kane Brown’s calendar and get ticket information for each stop at his website.