Kane Brown’s Wife, Katelyn, Joins Him on Stage for the Second Time: WATCH

Last week, Kane Brown‘s wife Katelyn Brown joined him onstage to sing their song, “Thank God,” for the first time live. A day later, the 30-year-old mom of two joined the country music star onstage for the second time. They again put on an epic performance together of their new hit song. The footage from their second Canada performance featured on Katelyn Brown’s TikTok account. The video sees her become extremely emotional when the crowd begins to chant her name. Check it out.

Atop the footage from the Friday night concert, Katelyn simply wrote, “This crowd,” tacking on a pink heart. The footage itself sees Kane Brown as he encourages the watching crowd to chant his wife’s name even louder. Overcome with emotion, she hunches down toward the floor before belting out the lyrics of the song.

They then join in song together for the chorus before ending their set with a sweet kiss and an embrace.

Not only are Kane Brown fans loving his and his wife’s newest single, but so is country radio. Taste of Country reports “Thank God” is currently sitting at No. 9 on the Mediabase Country chart and continues to rise. “Thank God” features on Kane Brown’s newest album, Different Man, which includes other hits like “Like I Love Country Music,” “One Mississippi,” and “Grand.”

Kane Brown Will Help Kick Off 2023 Super Bowl Festivities

2022 has been an exciting year for Kane Brown, however, 2023 is also starting on a high note. As “Thank God” continues to climb country music charts, Kane Brown is set to perform amid 2023 Super Bowl festivities.

Brown will join other artists and groups including Paramore, The Dave Matthews Band, and Imagine Dragons as a part of the event’s three-day Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The music festival kicks off the Thursday before Super Bowl Sunday.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, kicks off with Paramore headlining the night. On Friday, NFL fans will see performances from The Dave Matthews Band. Kane Brown is set to perform alongside Imagine Dragons on Saturday, February 11th.

Kane Brown’s upcoming performance at State Farm Stadium marks just one of a number that the 29-year-old country star has held at sports arena’s around the country. And that’s in part due to his love for all things sports.

Reflecting on his childhood, Kane Brown previously shared, “Me and my mom thought I’d be an athlete. I played sports since I was 3. I was the quarterback of the football team; I was captain of the basketball team: I was a pitcher in baseball. (And) I was always one of the best players on the team.”

Previously, fans have spotted Kane Brown performing at a number of major sports events. Last month, the singer put on a concert in Los Angeles following an Atlanta Falcons/Carolina Panthers game. In 2021, the singer made 29 stops at various NBA venues nationwide. The year prior, Brown performed during halftime at the Washington Commanders/Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game.

Despite his love for sports, however, Kane Brown is scheduled to perform at venues all over the U.S. and Canada during his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which kicked off on December 1st.