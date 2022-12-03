Kane Brown’s Wife Performs ‘Thank God’ With Him on Stage for the First Time: VIDEO

Since releasing his hit song “Used to Love You Sober” in 2015, followed by the No. 1 single “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina, Kane Brown has established a massive fanbase in the country music community. He’s seen further success with recent hits like “One Mississippi” and “Like I Love Country Music,” but now the 29-year-old father of two is bringing us new music and a new voice. For the first time ever, Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn Brown took to the stage beside him, the country couple singing their new duet, “Thank God,” live.

Per the country star’s post, Katelyn Brown hit the stage for the first time in Ottawa Canada. In his recap from the night, Kane Brown gushed, “My baby’s first time on stage singing our song together[.] she killed it of course and I’m so proud of you!!!!”

Kane Brown’s wife shared an equally sweet comment in response.

“Speechless,” Katelyn Brown wrote. “Thanks babe for making me as comfortable as possible and for everyone being so kind.”

While Katelyn Brown is new to performing, it was easy to tell she’s always possessed a beautiful singing voice. Fans, thrilled at seeing the country couple performing together on stage, shared their excitement over the clip in the comments.

“She was so nervous and he was so proud,” one of Kane Brown’s fans said of his gorgeous wife. “This is so precious.”

Katelyn Brown also saw love for her performance from other prominent members of the country music community.

“AA” singer Walker Hayes commented, “Dang she crushed it.” Chris Lane commented, “Freakin awesome.”

Kane Brown Reveals Struggles of Being Away From Family While Touring

Although Kane Brown’s wife has officially made her debut in country music, it’s highly unlikely that the 30-year-old mom of two plans on launching her own career in the genre. As such, Kane Brown will likely continue to spend a significant amount of time away from her and his two daughters while touring in the future. As Kane Brown and his wife continue to enjoy the success of their duet “Thank God,” the “Worship You” singer revealed some of the struggles of leaving his family behind while touring.

“I have two daughters,” Brown previously shared with Good Morning America. “Kingsley Rose Brown, she’s two, and Kodi Jane. It’s super rough being away from the family. I think two days, for me, is kinda like my breaking point. I was gone to Australia and New Zealand for sixteen days.”

While it may seem like a relatively short amount of time for many people, parents know how long those two-plus weeks can feel.

The singer continued, “When you’re gone for sixteen days, it’s like, what’s going on? Like, what are they doing? What am I missing? It gets really scary…because I don’t want to watch them grow up through a phone.”