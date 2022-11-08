Keith Urban Announces New Las Vegas Residency Opening in 2023

If you are making plans to travel to Las Vegas in 2023, then maybe you’d like to go and see Keith Urban in concert. See, Urban is playing an extended residency in Sin City starting in March. It’ll be taking place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The big announcement was made on Monday. But this is not the first time he’s done a Vegas residency.

Fans will remember his last tenure in Las Vegas took place at the legendary Caesars Palace back in 2019. Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas ran all the way into some dates this year. Well, forget about that show. It served its purpose, and now Urban is ready to present a new show. Its title? Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency. This show will have a new setlist and even a stage that will be custom-designed for Zappos Theater. Fans of his should be ready to have fun with a taste of country music to the festivities, too.

Keith Urban Made Announcement While He’s On Current Tour

Urban made the announcement on social media. He presented it with a video that happened to be inspired by a picture on the current tour that Urban is on. “On this big wheel we have on the video wall, normally there’s a bunch of songs up there, and on this tour, whatever song comes up, we play that song next,” Urban said. “Tonight, right now, we’ve got something different: On the wheel, there’s a bunch of places. One of these places, we are gonna play next year.”

On the wheel, options ran from states, such as Texas, to songs from Urban’s long list of them. One of them was Somewhere in My Car. Well, Urban spun the big wheel and it landed right on Las Vegas. This led him to announce the upcoming residency in Las Vegas, Taste of Country reports.



This new residency in Las Vegas does have some dates in March before coming back for a stretch of them through mid-June to July 1. If you are looking to get tickets, then they will go on sale starting November 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Now, if you are a member of Urban’s The ‘Ville fan club, there’s a pre-sale on November 11. If you are a Citi cardholder, then get ready for a pre-sale starting on November 8. All of these shows will begin at 8 p.m. Las Vegas time.

Dates for these shows in March are March 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18. For June, they will be held on June 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, and 30. That final show, again, comes up on July 1.



