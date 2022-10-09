Keith Urban Brings Lower Broadway Singer on Stage During Bridgestone Arena Concert

Keith Urban is still on the road for his massive ‘Speed of Now’ tour. The tour began earlier this summer, and the North American dates take him into November. He had a big hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this weekend. During the performance, he brought out Luke Combs for a couple of songs. And he also paid tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away last week at 90. He always takes his Nashville performances over the top, and this one was no exception.

He also remembered his roots. When Keith Urban moved to Nashville, he spent a lot of time playing in bars on Broadway. He invited an up-and-coming Nashville singer named Kayley Green on stage with him. She’s a regular at The Stage on Lower Broadway. But on this evening, she took a much bigger stage performing alongside Keith Urban.

She spoke to The Tennessean about the moment.

“I know people who have played on the road for years and never played Bridgestone,” she said. “That’s crazy. That’s nuts. It’s the biggest call of my life.”

Keith Urban spoke about the moment with the paper backstage before the show.

“That is where I started,” he said. “I started playing five nights a week four hours a night for well over a decade and worked my way up to these places. They’re my tribe, the people who are sweating it out right now in the clubs.”

He said that chose Kayley Green because of “her amazing voice and she’s ready to play on that stage in front of everybody.

“After I did soundcheck and got a good look at everything, imagined it full of people, I feel better,” she said before the show. “But I am definitely nervous. Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this is happening.”

Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Now’ Tour Rolls On

Keith Urban remains in the South for a few more dates in October. Next up is a stop in Savannah, Ga. on October 13. Then he’s off to Knoxville, Tenn. the next night. He makes his way up the East Coast later this month, hitting cities in Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York. He wraps his North American leg in the Midwest with stops in Madison, Wisc., Peoria, Ill. and St. Paul, Minn. Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress support for the remainder of the North American tour.

In December, he’ll head to his native Australia for a sting of dates down under. And he’s already looking ahead to 2023 with a pair of shows scheduled for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February. That’s a 12:30 p.m. and a 7 p.m. show on February 18. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.