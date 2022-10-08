Keith Urban Brings Luke Combs Onstage During Nashville Concert

Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Sound’ tour swung through Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday. He’s always brought big guests to the hometown show. He brought out Carrie Underwood a few years ago. And the Tennessee State marching band. So we knew there would be guests. But we didn’t expect him to bring out one of the biggest names in country music today. Luke Combs joined Keith Urban at the show for a couple of songs to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn.

The duo performed “Blue Kentucky Girl” and “If You’re Looking at Country” in honor of the icon that passed away last week at the age of 90. Luke Combs also performed his own “When it Rains it Pours” and he took over Eric Church’s part of the duet with Urban, “Raise ‘Em Up.”

“We love you, Loretta,” Keith Urban said.

Keith Urban also recalled his long history in Nashville. The Australian-born singer moved to the Music City years ago, and he’s since been as much of a fixture in it as hot chicken.

“I started playing in the clubs when I was about 15 years old,” he said. “Four hours a night. Five nights a week. All the way up until the late 90s when I was still playing the clubs…so tonight we are going to be highlighting the journey from place like that to those who play Nissan Stadium.”

Keith Urban’s last appearance at Nissan Stadium was during CMA Fest in June. Luke Combs will be at the home of the Tennessee Titans, across the Cumberland River, next year as he embarks on his massive stadium tour. That one kicks off in Arlington, Tex. on March 25.

Keith Urban and Luke Combs Are on Tour This Fall

Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Now’ tour rolls on throughout the fall. And Tyler Hubbard just hooked up with him for the rest of the run. The next date is at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, October 8. They’ll continue through big markets and small markets at arenas until November. They’re everywhere from Knoxville, Tenn. and Savannah, Ga. to Madison, Wisc. and Peoria, Ill. The North American run wraps in St. Paul, Minn. on November 5. Ingrid Andress opens all of the shows. After he’s done in North America, he’ll head to his native Australia. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at his website.

Meanwhile, Luke Combs is on his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour. They’re playing two dates at most sheds they stop at along the way for the rest of the year. But he has a massive worldwide stadium tour coming in 2023. It kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. on March 25. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at his website.