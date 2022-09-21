Keith Urban Cover on ‘The Voice’ Pits Blake Shelton Against Wife Gwen Stefani

A cover of a Keith Urban song had husband and wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani against each other on The Voice. Both stars pitched their case for the contestant to choose them.

This season of The Voice is in full swing, and a lot of talent has been on display. The judges this season are Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello.

Shelton and Stefani were pit against each other when both of them wanted the contestant on their team. The performer, 25-year-old Sadie Bass, is from Michigan. She performed a cover of Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy.”

Bass explained what a huge move auditioning was for her before the audition.

“I’ve always loved music, but I’ve always had stage fright,” Bass said. “Not a lot of people knew that I sang. I always just sang for my family, in the car or in the shower, and I’ve always been a writer, too. I’ve kept a diary and a songbook. But, I think The Voice is going to be a test to see if I have what it takes and if I can do something like this for a living.”

Out of all of the judges, Stefani and Shelton turned around for her, and thus began a war.

Shelton praised the contestant for her courage in auditioning despite her stage fright.

“The stage fright thing can keep someone from opening up and honestly thrusting yourself into this most awful, horrifying situation of performance. That is a hell of a way to overcome your fear right there. So, congratulations, you did it,” Shelton told her.

‘The Voice’ Contestant Performs Stunning Keith Urban Cover

Then, Stefani made her pitch to welcome the singer onto her team.

“A lot of this will have to do with your coach, because sometimes you just need that person that can just be a mirror to yourself and say, ‘Listen. You are amazing. You just need to let it loose right now.’ So, my coaching would be just building you up, and I think even in your lane of country, being that I was late to the game, but now almost seven years with Blake, I’ve learned so much. It’s so in my heart because I am a songwriter, and the music is all about the story. So, don’t pick Blake. Pick me,” Stefani said.

Eventually, Bass opted for Stefani’s team, stating that once Shelton heard she was from Michigan, it seemed like he didn’t believe in what was there. “So, Gwen. I’m going to have to go with you,” Bass said.

Stefani was thrilled, and the crowd erupted into applause for the young performer. This was only night two of the blind auditions, so tune in for more talented auditions.