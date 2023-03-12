Keith Urban Demolishes Ford Focus With an Excavator Before Vegas Show: VIDEO

Country music superstar Keith Urban had a little fun while his band was waiting for him to show up to soundcheck. The singer-songwriter posted a hilarious video on Twitter showing him laughing like a maniac as he operates an Excavator. He then uses it to absolutely obliterate a Ford Focus. Meanwhile, his bandmates impatiently await for Urban to lead the soundcheck ahead of a Vegas appearance.

Somewhere In My (Crushed) Car !



A huge thank you to everyone at @DigThisVegas for letting me go mad in your big ass sandbox & annihilate a poor, unsuspecting Ford Focus before the show last weekend !

(ps, we’ve got a few more left this month at @PHVegas & we’ll be back June 16) pic.twitter.com/Rf8RuFtCFT — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 11, 2023

“A huge thank you to everyone at @DigThisVegas for letting me go mad in your big-ass sandbox & annihilate a poor, unsuspecting Ford Focus before the show last weekend,” he wrote alongside the video. “(ps, we’ve got a few more left this month at @PHVegas & we’ll be back June 16).” Dig This Vegas bills itself as “The World’s Heavy Equipment Playground.” They offer people the opportunity to operate heavy equipment as an outlet for fun and stress relief. It certainly looks like Urban got a kick out of his session.

Of course, fans went crazy for the wrecking footage. “How cool was that? You literally CRUSHED it, Keith,” one fan tweeted. Another fan seemed to offer Urban a job. “Looks great Keith, you can come drive my rig any day of the week,” they offered. Finally, one fan couldn’t help but notice the country crooner’s devilish giggles. “Your evil laughter… sounds fulfilling,” they joked.

Keith Urban has a lot on his plate for 2023

It was recently announced that Tim McGraw and Urban will be headlining the second night of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. The event in Houston, Texas is set for three days of celebration, from March 31 through April 2. On April 1st, Maggie Rogers will begin the festivities on the Move by Coca-Cola Stage, with Lil Nas wrapping up. Capital One JamFest follows closely behind; Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton will kick off this evening before Tim McGraw and Keith Urban take over to close things out.

Keith Urban just unveiled his latest Las Vegas residency. After completing his residency in 2022, Urban will impress fans with a re-imagined show. It reportedly boasts an awe-inspiring stage and revamped setlist. His performance schedule will kick off in March, followed by continuing on at Zappos Theater from June to July.

“I was pleasantly surprised how every night in Vegas is unique and how much I can take advantage of the epic nature of what you can do in those rooms, as well as the intimate nature of what those rooms can be,” Urban told the Las Vegas Weekly.

Of course, his wife, Nicole Kidman is also keeping busy. She is set to star in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan spy series, Lioness. That series is reportedly set to stream on Paramount+ as soon as the end of the year.