Keith Urban Donates $250K to Nashville Charities Ahead of Christmas

Keith Urban is getting ready for the Australian leg of his Speed of Now Tour, but before he went Down Under he took some time to recognize a handful of Nashville-based charities. The country star donated a total of $250,000 to three charities in the Nashville area: $50,000 each to The Nashville Food Project and Thistle Farms, $50,000 to Vanderbilt Breast Cancer Research, and $100,000 to The Music Health Alliance.

The Nashville Food Project brings Nashville residents together to provide access to food for people across the city. Additionally, Thistle Farms provides healing and empowerment for female survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Meanwhile, the Music Health Alliance provides life-saving access to healthcare for individuals in the music industry.

Each organization had nothing but praise for Keith Urban and his donations. “Keith Urban’s contribution and passion for Music Health Alliance helps our organization, and the people who work tirelessly on our behalf, to provide funds for life-saving healthcare advocacy and resources that serve vulnerable music makers facing healthcare challenges,” said Founder and CEO of Music Alliance Tatum Hauck Allsep. “He’s always supported our community and for that we are so appreciative.”

The Nashville Food Project’s CEO C.J. Sentell added, “This gift from Keith Urban will help so many of our neighbors get the food they want and need.” Sentell continued, “With this generous donation, we can share more than 15,000 meals and provide seeds, tools, and supplies for 100 families to grow their own food in 2023. We are grateful to Keith Urban and others like him who make this work possible every day!”

Keith Urban Donates To Nashville-Based Charities, Receives Praise and Love in Return

Tasha Kennard, CEO of Thistle Farms, shared, “We are overcome with gratitude at this gift from Mr. Urban, which will help Thistle Farms light the way for even more women survivors of commercial sex trafficking and exploitation.”

Kennard continued, “25 years ago, we pioneered a unique two-year residential program in Nashville which incorporates free, trauma-informed care and a supportive community while providing meaningful employment. This gift paves the way for the next woman on the streets who is searching for a way home to find the love and safety she deserves.”

Keith Urban also explained why he chose the charities he did, and what the organizations mean to him. “I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people’s lives more manageable,” Urban explained. “Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together.”

According to a report from Music Row, Keith Urban raised the money through Cantor Charity Day this year. Every year, Cantor Fitzgerald holds a Charity Day to raise money for its relief fund and for various charitable causes. To date, the financial company has raised over $192 million for charitable organizations, and distributed over $369 million through its relief fund since the company began.