Keith Urban Flies Home To Australia for Christmas With Nicole Kidman and Daughters for Heartbreaking Reason

Over the weekend, country music hitmaker Keith Urban took to the skies with his wife Nicole Kidman as well as his two daughters Sunday and Faith as they headed to his home country of Australia to celebrate Christmas a bit earlier than usual. The circumstances of the family’s early holiday celebration are heartbreaking, to say the least.

According to the DailyMail, Keith Urban and his family are going to Australia to spend time with Kidman’s 81-year-old mother, Janelle. She has reportedly been unwell since earlier this year. A source told the media outlet that Kidman is aware that the time with her mother is limited. The goal is to make this year’s Christmas celebration more memorable than ever.

The early Christmas celebration trip comes just a couple of months after Keith Urban stated that spending time with his entire family during the 2022 holiday season is important to him. “My mom just turned 90 and Nic’s mom… Who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever,” Urban explained. But particularly with our moms, I really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with them and our family in Aus.”

Keith Urban then said that spending time with the younger and older generation of his family is special to him. “Having the kids in there is great, but the extended family as well,” he continued. “Because we don’t have any family in Nashville so it is incredible to have all of the cousins and aunts and uncles and everybody, it is just amazing.”

Keith Urban and his family will reportedly be spending Christmas Day at Balmoral Beach in Sydney’s North Shore. The family will be joined by Kidman’s mother and sister, Antonia, as well as her six children. Urban’s mother, Marienne, will also be present for the special event.

Keith Urban’s Wife Nicole Kidman Opened Up About Her Mother’s Health Struggles Earlier this Year

In January 2022, Keith Urban’s wife Nicole Kidman opened up about her mother’s health struggles during an appearance on NPR’s Fresh Air podcast.

During her interview, Kidman spoke about how she and her mother had visited the Art Gallery of New South Wales. “We’re down here primarily to take care of my mother,” she explained. “And to have her surrounded by her grandchildren.”

Kidman further explained that she felt privileged to be able to see the world through her mother’s eyes. She describes that feeling as being “so beneficial” for her. “I’m at the place where I’m being given the chance to view the world, because of how close we are, my mom is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman’s eyes. That is so beneficial right now, because she’s so cognizant. She has every brain faculty available, so she hasn’t lost anything. She hasn’t lost any memory, which is fascinating, and she’s extremely bright.”