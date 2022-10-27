Keith Urban to Give Free ‘Good Morning America’ Performance for CMA Awards Day

As usual, this year’s CMA Awards will be a star-studded affair. After all, the award show bills itself as “Country Music’s Biggest Night” for good reason. The list of performers and honorees assure that this year’s event will be a special night for everyone. Keith Urban is planning on making the entire day a little more special. Urban will play a free concert on November 9th to get the day started right.

Keith Urban will perform for the Good Morning America audience on the morning of the CMA Awards. Fans around the country will be able to see the 13-time CMA Award winner do his thing. Additionally, Urban and GMA are offering free tickets to those who can make it.

Keith Urban to Play a Free Concert for Good Morning America

On the morning of November 9th, Keith Urban will play in front of Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Those who wish to attend can do so for free. However, there are two catches. First, you have to head to the Good Morning America website and request your tickets. Only ticket holders will be able to see Urban perform live. Also, ticketholders will need to get to the venue early. You’ll have to be there by 5 am Central Time.

This concert comes just four days after the final North American stop on Keith Urban’s Speed of Now tour. Urban, Tyler Hubbard, and Ingrid Andress will play in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 5th to cap that leg of the tour. Then, Urban will pick back up in his native Australia on December 1st. This GMA show will be the last time American audiences will be able to catch Keith live until February 2023. He’ll be in San Antonio, Texas on February 18th for two shows at the Stock Show & Rodeo.

CMA Awards Lineup

Keith Urban’s free concert in front of Bridgestone Arena will be a great start to the day. Later that night, some of country music’s brightest stars will light up the Bridgestone stage.

The Academy of Country Music released a list of performers earlier this week. Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, HARDY, Marcus King, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, and many more will rock the stage that night.

CMA Awards Setlist

We don’t know that Keith Urban will play for the Good Morning America audience. We do, however, have a setlist for the big show later that night. Needless to say, it’s going to be a big one.