Keith Urban Goes Full Mario Kart Mode in New Backstage Video

Keith Urban is out on the road, and he’s finding new hobbies to while away his down time. The “Brown Eyes Baby” singer spent some time go-karting around backstage recently. He shared the footage to social media. Check out the clip below.

“while you guys are tailgating outside the venue,” he captioned the post.

Tyler Hubbard is hopping on the ‘Speed of Now’ Tour in September. The Florida-Georgia Line singer challenged Keith Urban to a race when he heads out.

“Drift cart races on tour?” Hubbard asked in the comments.

“challenge beyond accepted T!!!!!” Urban replied.

Ingrid Andress is already on the road with Keith Urban. She remains throughout the run, even after Tyler Hubbard joins. Perhaps she’ll get in on the racing action.

Urban is having fun on the road this year. Breland joined him in Cincinnati for a performance of “Out the Cage.” The two artists have collaborated a lot in the past year or so. Urban joined Breland for the latter’s breakthrough track “Throw it Back.” Then Breland paid it back by lending his talents to “Out the Cage.” Legendary musician Nile Rodgers is also featured on the track.

Keith Urban also hopped on stage at Whiskey Jam recently. The event happens each week at Losers in Nashville, and you never know who may show up. Hardy was performing on this particular evening, and Urban grabbed a microphone to join. The pair were also joined by Lindsay Ell. It was quite a night in Music City.

Keith Urban on the ‘Speed of Now’ Tour

Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Now’ Tour rolls on throughout the rest of the year. The next stop is in Charlotte at PNC Music Pavilion on August 12. He and his current tour support, Ingrid Andress, will mix in a stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on August 20. They’ll continue alone together through the Midwest through August until they reach the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Nevada for a pair of dates on September 1 & 2.

Then Tyler Hubbard jumps on board. His first date is at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. on September 3. They’ll hit The Forum in Los Angeles a few days later. The United States dates continue all the way through November. There’s a big “homecoming” at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 7. When the U.S. run concludes, Keith Urban will have a literal homecoming to Australia. The native is in his home country throughout the month of December. He’s back in the United States for at a pair of dates at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in February. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.