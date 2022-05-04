Keith Urban Honors Naomi Judd With ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ Performance in England

While in Manchester on tour, Keith Urban performed a touching tribute to Naomi Judd with a cover of “Love Can Build a Bridge.” He posted a video of the performance on Instagram, writing a heartfelt caption alongside it.

“Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here. Here’s one of the many,” he wrote. “On the other side of the world in Manchester tonight they were all singing ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’ Thank you Naomi. We love you.” The 1990 song is one of The Judds’ most celebrated. At the time of the single’s release, it was a top-5 country hit in 1991. The mother-daughter duo performed the song at the CMT Music Awards to announce their reunion tour, after nearly 20 years of not performing together.

On April 30, Naomi Judd tragically took her own life after a long battle with mental illness. The love and support has been pouring in from all sides for the Judd family. On May 1, Wynonna Judd accepted the honor of being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her sister Ashley by her side. The two paid tribute to their late mother at the induction ceremony, and Ashley Judd posted a series of photos on Instagram of the induction, plus videos from an intimate celebration of Naomi’s life with their close friends and family.

Among the tributes to Naomi Judd, friends Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn expressed their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Crystal Gayle also shared their condolences with the Judd family.

Keith Urban Gives Tribute to Naomi Judd; Her Legacy Lives On in the People Who Love Her

Along with Keith Urban’s tribute, LeAnn Rimes also shared her condolences on Twitter. “[M]y heart, like so many’s are, is incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Naomi Judd,” she wrote. “My deepest condolences and love goes out to [Wynonna Judd] and [Ashley Judd] truly a heartbreaking day.”

Crystal Gayle, Loretta Lynn’s youngest sister, shared her grief at the news as well. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd,” she wrote. “Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.”

Naomi Judd struggled for years with mental illness, and was a staunch advocate for mental health. In 2016, she mentioned her struggle in her book “River of Time,” writing of survival and understanding loved ones with mental illness. “I want someone to be able to see that they can survive,” she wrote. “It’s not just to help the people that have depression. It’s so the people around them can understand this is a disease.”