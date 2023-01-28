Keith Urban, Luke Bryan Part of Star-Studded 2023 Watershed Festival Lineup

This year’s Watershed Festival lineup is complete with some of the biggest names in country music, including Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Carly Pearce.

The festival organizers dropped the long list of performers set to hit the stage from August 4th through 6th on Friday morning.

Urban and Bryan will be the 2023 headliners along with Cody Johnson, who recently earned his first Grammy nomination. Opening for the stars will be Pearce, who also got her first Grammy nod in November, Parker McCollum, and Lainey Wilson.

Another 25 singers and bands will be rounding out the event, including Ernest, Kylie Morgan, Aaron Raitiere, and Ben Chapman.

The annual event takes place at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington, which offers a stunning view of the Columbia River.

Passes, which start at $249, go on sale at 10 am on Friday, Feb. 3, through the official website. If you’re interested in attending, act fast because space typically sells out fast.

While fans are celebrating the chance to see some of their favorite country stars this summer, Luke Bryan is currently under fire for comments made at the last music festival he played.

The singer performed at the Crash My Playa festival in Mexico last weekend. He also had the honor of welcoming his friend Dustin Lynch to the stage. But instead of introducing Lynch warmly and respectfully, he used his trademark sarcasm, and fans weren’t impressed.

“No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman,” he announced ahead of Lynch’s set. “He has a clean bill. He does not have any diseases,” he shouted. “Give it up for Dustin Lynch!”

The crowd didn’t appear to mind the comments during the show. But fans weighed in on the situation once some videos from that night landed on social media. People called out Bryan for being “rude” and out of line. Some even vowed to never see one of his shows again.

Bryan took to his Instagram stories after hearing his fans. And he promised that everything he said about Lynch was in jest. He also added that Lynch wasn’t upset about the situation.

To try to settle the score, Luke Bryan also offered to stand for a roast during the 2024 Crash My Playa.

“This is one hundred percent happening. @dustinlynch will be in doing my introduction next year at @crashmyplaya,” Bryan Tweeted on Jan. 27. “He has 358 days to compose it. You will not wanna miss it.”