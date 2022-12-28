Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Surprise Fans Over Christmas With Unexpected Visit to Iconic Shop

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are celebrating the holidays Down Under. And on Tuesday, the couple visited one of their favorite spots.

That’s Manly Seaside Kebabs in Manly, New South Wales. While the United States was in a Christmas deep freeze, Urban and Kidman had fun in the sun. Manly is a sentimental seaside spot in the northern suburbs of Sydney. Back in 2006, the couple were married in Manly at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel on the campus of St Patrick’s College.

Plus, while it’s winter here in the U.S., it’s beautiful summertime in the home country for superstars Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Manly Seaside Kebabs calls the couple the “local legends,” who “always support us.”

Take a look at the very casual couple as they pose for a snapshot. The kebab shop shared it with their fans on Instagram.

If you click through the kebab shop’s social media, you can see this isn’t the first time the couple has dropped by. There’s also a photo of Urban from 2021.

But last week, the couple was far more formal as they celebrated the lead up to Christmas. That’s because they hosted a fabulous holiday party at their Australian penthouse in North Sydney. The Daily Mail reported that Academy Award winner Russell Crowe was one of the guests. There also were Australian TV presenters who attended the party. Nicole’s younger sister, Antonia, was one of the guests as well. She also brought her two children.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first bought a $6 million penthouse in the swanky apartment building in 2009. They then purchased the adjoining apartments for another $7 million in 2012. Urban and Kidman also bought a smaller apartment to use as their office when they’re spending time in Australia. The building sports views of the Sydney Harbor.

Kidman said in January that she was spending time in Australia, in part, to care for her mother, Janelle. Kidman said it was important that her mother spend time with her granddaughters, Faith and Sunday.

Urban was already in Australia as he finishes off the Aussie segment of his Speed of Now world tour. Kidman flew to Sydney with their two daughters the week before Christmas.

Urban arranged the concert schedule so that his family could spent time Down Under for the holidays. He told Insider:

“I am really looking forward to (the holidays) and it is summer, a beautiful time to be there. My mum just turned 80 and Nic’s mum, who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever but particularly with our mums. I really cherish that chance to spend (Christmas) with them and our family in Australia.”