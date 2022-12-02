Keith Urban Offers Heartfelt Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

Keith Urban is another music legend in a long line that has poured out love for fellow legend Christine McVie after her death on Nov. 30. The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and vocalist passed away after a brief illness at the age of 79.

Recently, Keith Urban paid tribute to McVie during a concert in Australia. He addressed the crowd and spoke about her talent and legacy. “Today, we lost one of the members of Fleetwood Mac, the incredible Christine McVie, who was amazing,” he said. “For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in that band. You had Lindsey Buckingham, who brought this kind of punk, angular, ethos to the whole thing. You had Stevie Nicks’ voice, which is angelic, otherworldly. Then you had Christine, who for me, is the maternal, soulful heartbeat, vocally.”

Additionally, he performed parts of some of Fleetwood Mac’s songs. He played “Say You Love Me” from their self-titled album, “Everywhere” from the 1987 album Tango in the Night, and “Songbird” from the 1977’s Rumours.

A photo of Christine McVie appeared on the screen behind Urban as he paid tribute to the singer-songwriter. Many other artists have honored McVie and her time with Fleetwood Mac as well, such as Harry Styles, who played a rendition of “Songbird” at his Dec. 1 concert.

Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Christine McVie During Concert, While Stevie Nicks Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Friend on Social Media

On Nov. 30, Stevie Nicks posted a tribute on social media to her friend and bandmate Christine McVie after learning of her death. She posted a photo of a handwritten note on Instagram, which shared her thoughts and feelings following the news.

“A few hours ago,” she began, “I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill…until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London–but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day […] it’s all I can do now…”

Fleetwood Mac also posted a joint statement to social media following McVie’s death. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band wrote. “She was truly one of a kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”