Keith Urban Opens Up About His Past Struggles With Addiction: ‘Feel Lucky It Hasn’t Defined My Creativity’

Recently, Keith Urban–who’s currently gearing up for a big tour–got real about his sobriety in a new interview, discussing how he struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction. He joked, “Everyone does what they want to do to have a great time. I just realized I’m allergic to it. Someone said, ‘You have an allergy? What happens when you drink?’ And I said, ‘I break out in cuffs.'”

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Urban shared his struggles in the past, as well as his triumphs in the present with 15 years of sobriety under his belt. That just so happens to be the same number of years as his marriage to his super-star wife, Nicole Kidman. It was her direct influence that helped Urban get sober.

Keith Urban checked into rehab for the first time in 1998, then again in 2006 after marrying Kidman. This one stuck. He wrote the song “Thank You” in 2009 specifically for Kidman after she insisted that he check into rehab.

“I had to find a different way to be in the world,” Urban explained. “I’m glad it didn’t change anything about my music. I wrote plenty of hit songs while drunk, I wrote plenty sober. I feel lucky it hasn’t defined my creativity.”

Urban also shared that he grew up in an alcoholic household. “My dad was an alcoholic,” he said, “so I grew up in an alcoholic house and it took me a long time to believe I was wired the same.” But, even though rehab changed his life, Urban doesn’t like to talk too much about his sobriety. “I don’t talk a lot about it because I love my audience being able to just come and have a great time,” he said. He shared that he has “nothing against drugs or alcohol,” they’re just not the right decision for him personally.

In an interview with TODAY in 2021, Keith Urban went into more detail about his struggles with alcoholism. He had just married Nicole Kidman when an incident caused her to insist he check into the Betty Ford Center.

“I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage,” said Urban. “It survived, but it’s a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.”

Talk about couple goals, even though they insist their marriage is “pretty normal.” Urban’s 2009 song “Thank You” was even written specifically for Kidman. It includes devastating lines such as “Like a fool I thought that I could fight / The shadows on my own / To the dark I was no stranger / But this was stronger than I’d known,” and “I don’t know how you found me / All I know is I owe you everything to you.” Truly a powerful song for a powerful woman.